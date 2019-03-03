Multiple tornadoes have touched down in Lee County, Alabama, with reports of widespread extensive damage and “multiple fatalities”:
BREAKING – latest information from Lee County storm: "Just spoke to the coroner, says he’s been told “multiple fatalities”… has requested the local assets of the state mortuary response team." @wsfa12news @NWSBirmingham
BREAKING: 2 people are dead after a tornado ripped through Lee County, Alabama. That same system is what is bringing us rain right now. Latest at 6:30 on #WBTV
“I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house”:
I need prayers tornado just destroyed my house pic.twitter.com/7jbyNqMmmD
More photos of the damage. . .
First images coming in from southern Lee County after a likely violent tornado hit… ⤵️ https://t.co/CBH4rnEuwI
Tornado damage at the Buck Wild Saloon on US 280 in Lee County… photo from David McBride pic.twitter.com/afZNczFcsQ
Prayers up to everyone:
Area EMS and fire units responding now to subjects trapped in storm damaged structure @ 555 Lee Rd 100 in Lee County.
WRBL reports major damage at West Smiths Station Elementary School in Lee County (AL)
STORM REPORT: Pubic reports multiple trees and power lines down on CR-100 in Marvyn, AL (Lee County). #ALwx #severe #tornado
Storms are still moving through the area:
Tornado possible NE of Clayton in Barbour Co. Storm is moving E toward Lugo, Weedon Field & Lakepoint Resort SP. TAKE COVER NOW!! #alwx pic.twitter.com/KYyGe8OTv3
