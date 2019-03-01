Just to update you on the story we told you about in February, police have arrested the suspect who was seen on video attacking a student activist with Turning Point USA at the University of California, Berkeley.
World, meet Zachary Greenberg:
Man Arrested In Attack On Conservative Activist At UC Berkeley
"suspect Zachary Greenberg and UC police arrested him Friday, booking him into jail at 1 p.m."https://t.co/AeCI0Dn9aT
— Darren McPhilimy (@DMcphilimy) March 1, 2019
It took them long enough:
LEFTIST VIOLENCE ON CAMPUS
While recruiting for our @TPUSA group at UC Berkeley a leftist thug comes & assaults our activists punching him in the face & hitting him repeatedly
Imagine if the attacker was wearing MAGA hat, would be national news!
This is the violent left!
RT! pic.twitter.com/7RjbCPUcDf
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2019
