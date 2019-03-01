The FBI picked today for some reason to release documents on the “Kushner Companies”:

WTF?

This FBI Twitter account has released information at odd times in recent years. Today, it's material on the Kushner Companies. https://t.co/E5XbeHOayb — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) March 1, 2019

This move comes on the heels of increased scrutiny by Congress of Jared Kushner’s security clearance:

New: Elijah Cummings is demanding W.H. Counsel be in "full and immediate compliance" with the Oversight Committee's request for documents and witness interviews in light of the NYT report that Trump intervened to get Jared Kushner his security clearance. https://t.co/SsFntcjKGD pic.twitter.com/d8bvL7KKMW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 1, 2019

431 of the pages are deleted:

431 deleted pages 👀 https://t.co/q4vs4o15s4 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 1, 2019

But there are 54 pages in the report:

👀 The FBI Records Vault just tweeted a link to 54 pages of correspondence pertaining to the public corruption investigation into Jared Kushner's family business. 431 additional pages were deleted. https://t.co/i9W739WHQf — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 1, 2019

All of them seem to be on Jared Kushner’s father, Charles, who was prosecuted by Chris Christie:

This is the verified FBI records vault account – the link they tweeted is NOT Related to Jared Kushner – at least what is readable starting on page 10. It's all about Jared's father Charles who went to jail (BTW Chris Christie was US Atty who prosecuted him) Why was this tweeted? https://t.co/t8VU60FXCn — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 1, 2019

An example:

the more things change the more they stay the same https://t.co/GynD0UUf0m pic.twitter.com/euUwEsoaOY — S.P. Sullivan (@spsullivan) March 1, 2019

We’d really like an explanation on this:

The FBI has entered the chat. https://t.co/6DXjBYrbJh — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 1, 2019

***