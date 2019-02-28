John Kirby, former State Department spokesman under President Barack Obama, praised President Donald Trump for holding firm on sanctions and keeping up the pressure on North Korea despite having to walk away from the denuclearization negotiations this morning:

This might come as a shock to blue-check libs who are giddy at the #TrumpFail:

By the way, this is but one of Dean Obeidallah’s 24 #TrumpFail tweets:

And thank you Rep. Ted Lieu:

