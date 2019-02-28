John Kirby, former State Department spokesman under President Barack Obama, praised President Donald Trump for holding firm on sanctions and keeping up the pressure on North Korea despite having to walk away from the denuclearization negotiations this morning:

Many people – including me -were worried Trump might give up too much in Hanoi. It’s disappointing no deal was reached, but credit where it’s due: Trump held firm on sanctions & pressure. What matters now is how both sides move forward to bridge the enormous gaps that remain. — John Kirby (@johnfkirby63) February 28, 2019

This might come as a shock to blue-check libs who are giddy at the #TrumpFail:

Donald Trump just wasted millions of dollars in taxpayer money to once again embarrass the United States on the international stage.#TrumpFail https://t.co/DtV68qIZLW — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 28, 2019

By the way, this is but one of Dean Obeidallah’s 24 #TrumpFail tweets:

We saw today with Trump getting embarrassed on the world stage by North Korea's Kim why US Presidents do NOT meet with the 3rd world dictators – especially not until a full deal is finalized. #TrumpFail #HanoiSummit — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 28, 2019

Takes the side of a dictator on the death of an American citizen ✅

Legitimizes said dictator on the world stage ✅

Embarrasses America again ✅

Makes no deal whatsoever ✅#TrumpFail #ImpeachTrump #25thAmendmentNow pic.twitter.com/SBgg0p6xZJ — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 28, 2019

The only deal @realDonaldTrump has been able to close since acquiring the Presidency, has been with the Devil. #TrumpFail — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 28, 2019

#TrumpFail could trend every single day. Why? Because when has he NOT failed since taking office? — Jack Wallen (@jlwallen) February 28, 2019

And thank you Rep. Ted Lieu:

The hashtag #TrumpFail is trending and I find it inappropriate. People should not be hoping the President fails or taking pleasure in his failure on the global stage. Whether you like @realDonaldTrump or not, he represents America in foreign affairs. We want America to succeed. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 28, 2019

***

