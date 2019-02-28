Responding to a tweet from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who’s at CPAC, celebrity democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after the GOP for allegedly being scared of “dancing women” because the NRA used her in a clip:

She’s like Kevin Bacon in “Footloose,” where the newly arrived guy from the big city teaches red-state America to overcome its fear of dancing:

And this is literally all the libs in her replies:

This is the future liberals want:

Of course, we don’t give a crap about her dancing and she knows it:

Or we hope she knows it.

