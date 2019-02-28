Responding to a tweet from the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel who’s at CPAC, celebrity democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went after the GOP for allegedly being scared of “dancing women” because the NRA used her in a clip:

GOP defensively say, “we’re not scared of dancing women!” yet proceed to use footage of me dancing “with the color drained to make it look more ominous.” 🤣 Spoiler: The GOP *is* scared of dancing women, because they fear the liberation of all identities taught to feel shame. https://t.co/5U88O94iQ9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

She’s like Kevin Bacon in “Footloose,” where the newly arrived guy from the big city teaches red-state America to overcome its fear of dancing:

And this is literally all the libs in her replies:

This is the future liberals want:

Of course, we don’t give a crap about her dancing and she knows it:

We could care less about your dancing….it actually was good. We are terrified by your policy ideas and what you think the American way of life needs to be! Socialism has not, and will not ever be the answer for our country! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 28, 2019

Or we hope she knows it.

***

