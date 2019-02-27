There was just an explosive moment in the Michael Cohen hearing where Rep. Mark Meadows accused the president’s former lawyer of lying on disclosure forms regarding work with foreign entities:

Republicans clearly think they've found their ace card here against Cohen. Meadows says that Cohen testified today he did work for a foreign bank. But that in the documents he submitted ahead of today's hearing didn't disclose that work. — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) February 27, 2019

But it’s not entirely clear if Rep. Meadows is correct as the two talked over each other with Meadows talking about foreign governments and Cohen talking about foreign companies:

Rep. Mark Meadows jumps in to suggest Cohen lied to committee members in his initial disclosure on foreign contacts — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) February 27, 2019

Cohen dodged when asked about it, however:

Yes or no- which is the truth #Cohen! You don't have an answer? — Heather Childers (@HeatherChilders) February 27, 2019

Here’s the video with Rep. Meadows shouting at Rep. Cummings, “He’s under oath to tell the truth, Mr. Chariman. One of them is not accurate”:

Watching Republicans like Meadows in the Cohen hearing, it strikes me that the entire GOP is in an abusive relationship with Trump. They think if they clean up his messes, attack his enemies, maybe, just one day, he will be nice to them. pic.twitter.com/rs6P9pH8dQ — Alexis Goldstein (@alexisgoldstein) February 27, 2019

Meadows took another shot at Cohen a few minutes later with the two arguing whether or not Cohen did, in fact, have to list the firms he was working with:

In the second round of questioning, Meadows asks why Cohen doesn't list some foreign contracts (possibly with KAZ) on disclosure. Cohen says he doesn't have an answer. — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) February 27, 2019

Rep. Meadows "Did you have foreign contracts over the past two years?" Cohen says "yes". Meadows: "It's a crime not to put that on your forms. Why didn't you put it on your forms." Cohen: "I wasn't lobbying." #CohenTestimony — KALB News Channel 5 (@KALBtv5) February 27, 2019

It looks like Meadows had it wrong and that Cohen’s work with foreign companies did not need to be disclosed:

This appears to be the question from the Oversight Committee’s truth in testimony form that Meadows accused Cohen of failing to answer truthfully. As Rep. Hill noted it asks about “foreign government” contracts. Nothing about foreign companies. pic.twitter.com/Oj0diWxyBY — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) February 27, 2019

Here's an example of the truth in testimony disclosure form that Meadows is referring to. It asks about contracts with foreign *governments,* as Cohen stated, not non-government organizations https://t.co/QXf2KUQ03r pic.twitter.com/ANs5wK902w — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) February 27, 2019

Democrat Katie Hill from California then asked Cohen to meet with his attorneys at the break and, if necessary, file an amended form:

Katie Hill just clarified this for everyone. The cameras then cut to Mark Meadows who smirked and winked. (!?) https://t.co/yHfrl3vhJF — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) February 27, 2019

And that wink comment is legit:

Rep. Mark Meadows just winked at his GOP colleagues after Rep. Katie Hill asked Cohen to make sure his paperwork is updated before the end of the day. Not sure that's exactly the win Meadows was looking for? pic.twitter.com/mWgZPIw2O8 — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) February 27, 2019

***

