There was just an explosive moment in the Michael Cohen hearing where Rep. Mark Meadows accused the president’s former lawyer of lying on disclosure forms regarding work with foreign entities:

But it’s not entirely clear if Rep. Meadows is correct as the two talked over each other with Meadows talking about foreign governments and Cohen talking about foreign companies:

Cohen dodged when asked about it, however:

Here’s the video with Rep. Meadows shouting at Rep. Cummings, “He’s under oath to tell the truth, Mr. Chariman. One of them is not accurate”:

Meadows took another shot at Cohen a few minutes later with the two arguing whether or not Cohen did, in fact, have to list the firms he was working with:

It looks like Meadows had it wrong and that Cohen’s work with foreign companies did not need to be disclosed:

Democrat Katie Hill from California then asked Cohen to meet with his attorneys at the break and, if necessary, file an amended form:

And that wink comment is legit:

