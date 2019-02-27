Matt Walsh has read the leaked transcripts of Michael Cohen’s prepared opening statement and he’s not impressed:

Here’s the exchange Walsh is referring to:

Walsh continues:

Trending

And here’s the excerpt on that:

So, what are we doing here?

And in conclusion, “Cohen’s testimony exonerates Trump”:

They can’t even get Cohen to say that Trump told him to lie:

We’re starting to see others question the testimony as well. Here’s Iowa Law School professor Andy Grewal:

And criminal defense attorney @BeyondReasDoubt:

Tune in later for more!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Michael CohenRussia