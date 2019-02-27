ANOTHER HOAX? Apparently, so:

Someone burned this LGBT activist's house down, killing his two dogs and three cats. Police now have a suspect: the LGBT activist. If the cops are right, this would be another hate hoax crime—and a despicable act of animal cruelty. https://t.co/3MfWasJBfB — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 26, 2019

THIS IS JUST AWFUL:

If this guy burned his house down as a hoax to get attention for his activism, killing his two dogs and three cats, there is not a punishment strong enough in this world for him. 😡 https://t.co/KVRJE1BO6D — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 26, 2019

Here’s a photo of the former “citizen of the year”:

In Jackson, MI police have identified another possible #HateCrimeHoax. Transgender activist and “Citizen of the Year”, #NikkiJoly, faces charges of arson after allegedly burning down own home in 2017. 2 dogs and 3 cats burned to death inside @peta https://t.co/VvxlKpATkY — Gary Faust (@GaryFaust11) February 26, 2019

And Joly wasn’t the brightest of bulbs:

If you're going to torch your own house and claim phony hate crime, don't fill up gas can in front of a security camera and then spill some on your clothes. https://t.co/ov5V723lcW — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 26, 2019

From the Detroit Free Press:

The MLive article said security camera video showed Joly filling a gas can before the fire, gasoline was on his clothing, a witness smelled gas on him, photographs seemed to be missing from the walls, and after the fire, Joly received $50,000 in donations. Joly’s attorney, Andrew Abood, challenged the police conclusion. “What they have is a coincidence and a coincidence is not proof beyond reasonable doubt,” MLive quoted Abood saying. “They are trying to convict on circumstantial evidence and theory when they have no direct evidence in the case.”

Good luck with that defense.

***

