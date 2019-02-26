Michael Cohen is set to testify today in front of the House Oversight Committee this morning on Wednesday and Rep. Elijah Cummings thinks it will be a “turning point in our country’s history”. . .

. . .with historians still studying it “200 years from now”:

According to reporting from NBC, the NYT and the WSJ, Cohen is set to accuse the president of “lies, racism and cheating”:

And “possible criminal conduct” committed while he was President of the United States:

More from the New York Times:

Apparently, Cohen will have documents to back this up:

This could get ugly:

But should we even believe him?

To be continued. . .

Editor’s note: Michael Cohen will testify publicly on Wednesday, not today. He’s is testifying behind closed doors in the Senate today and in the House on Thursday.

