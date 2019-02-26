Michael Cohen is set to testify today in front of the House Oversight Committee this morning on Wednesday and Rep. Elijah Cummings thinks it will be a “turning point in our country’s history”. . .

Cummings tonight on Michael Cohen before his committee: “This is one moment in history. And when you get to my age, and you look back and you realize, these moments are very, very, very significant. It may very well be a turning point in our country’s history, I don’t know.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2019

Cummings: “People will be reading about what’s happening now, 200 years from now. And they will be asking the questions, ‘What happened’? And all I want to do is make sure the record is clear. And I want it so information comes out now and not when we’re dancing with the angels.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 26, 2019

. . .with historians still studying it “200 years from now”:

According to reporting from NBC, the NYT and the WSJ, Cohen is set to accuse the president of “lies, racism and cheating”:

“Lies, racism and cheating”: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, in House testimony, will publicly accuse the president of criminal conduct while in office. https://t.co/GTsTuHggY3 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 26, 2019

And “possible criminal conduct” committed while he was President of the United States:

Michael Cohen is planning on portraying President Trump in starkly negative terms when he testifies Wednesday before a House committee, and on describing what he says was Trump's use of racist language, lies about his wealth and possible criminal conduct https://t.co/Y9m4jb1Zka — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 26, 2019

.@NBCNews source: #MichaelCohen's public testimony will provide evidence of criminal conduct by President Trump since he became president. — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) February 26, 2019

More from the New York Times:

1/ “Michael Co­hen, Don­ald Trump’s for­mer lawyer, will for the first time pub­licly ac­cuse the pres­i­dent of crim­i­nal con­duct while in of­fice re­lated to a hush-money pay­ment to a porn star.”https://t.co/x4CIgB6ijv — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

Apparently, Cohen will have documents to back this up:

2/ Shocking!: “Co­hen also will make pub­lic some of Trump’s pri­vate fi­nan­cial state­ments and al­lege that Trump at times in­flated or de­flated his net worth for busi­ness and per­sonal pur­poses, in­clud­ing avoid­ing pay­ing prop­erty taxes”https://t.co/ZwkYMXfkbg — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

This could get ugly:

4/ “Among the most explosive and potentially damning aspects of Mr. Cohen’s testimony will be providing evidence of potential criminal conduct since Mr. Trump became president.”https://t.co/sLKlJ5PHr6 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

5/ Cohen “will also discuss how long Mr. Trump continued to ask about plans for a Trump Tower project in Moscow after the Iowa caucuses had taken place in February 2016.”https://t.co/sLKlJ5PHr6 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

6/ Cohen “also is expected to provide more detail about his lies to Congress and address in some capacity a BuzzFeed News report asserting he told special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s office that the president directed him to lie.”https://t.co/rKqY8RgjJk — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

But should we even believe him?

7/ ”Cohen’s credibility will be on trial in the three-day event, after he pleaded guilty to nine felonies, including lying to Congress…The main event for the public will be Wednesday, when he testifies” in an open House session.https://t.co/U5WDHNtPT5 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

To be continued. . .

Editor’s note: Michael Cohen will testify publicly on Wednesday, not today. He’s is testifying behind closed doors in the Senate today and in the House on Thursday.

