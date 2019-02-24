Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago had some trouble today in Iowa after he ran his car off the road and into a snowdrift:

Luckily for him, this happened in Iowa where he was rescued by a nice couple in Buckingham:

First, these Iowa heroes used their snowplow to dig his car out:

Trending

And since the driving conditions are still hazardous, Cadelago is sitting a spell with his new friends and learning about the town:

This included a meal of chili and biscuits and maybe the Oscars later tonight:

LOL. He even missed a call from Sen. Kamala Harris during all of this:

Iowa for the win.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020iowa