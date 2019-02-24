Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago had some trouble today in Iowa after he ran his car off the road and into a snowdrift:

Thread: So, I ran my car into a massive snow drift on a closed road in Buckingham, IA. Got stuck and had to trek in the snow — 12 degrees; though it felt like -8. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

Luckily for him, this happened in Iowa where he was rescued by a nice couple in Buckingham:

An extremely nice couple let me in; at 9 a.m. And I’m still here. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

First, these Iowa heroes used their snowplow to dig his car out:

They own a plow, and after several minutes of digging the car out of the snow in a blizzard, ended up pulling the car out of the middle of the road and parking it in their driveway. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

And since the driving conditions are still hazardous, Cadelago is sitting a spell with his new friends and learning about the town:

I’m learning about corn crib barns, farming, and how a local Mexican joint cuts its tequila with everclear. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

This included a meal of chili and biscuits and maybe the Oscars later tonight:

They put on a pot of chili. There’s been some discussion about watching the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/xG2G4IYCQu — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

LOL. He even missed a call from Sen. Kamala Harris during all of this:

UPDATE: Had a missed call. Checked the vm, and it was from @KamalaHarris. “Chris, it’s Kamala,” she said, letting out a big laugh. “So I hear you got the Iowa version of AAA. Good thing you have that chili friend. We’re going to miss you in Bettendorf, but I’m glad you’re safe.” — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 24, 2019

Iowa for the win.

