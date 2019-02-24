The New York Post has an article out today questioning whether or not Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez actually lives in her district:

Most @AOC stories are garbage, this one is very important. https://t.co/FSVK7qvnsQ — myles miller (@MylesMill) February 24, 2019

The opener:

She may be America’s most famous freshman congresswoman, but in New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a virtual ghost. She has no district office and no local phone number, unlike the state’s three other freshman members. And it’s unclear whether the 29-year-old lawmaker, who represents the Bronx and Queens, actually still lives in the Parkchester neighborhood that has been so closely tied to her rise — even though she won her upset victory over fellow Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley with accusations that his home in Virginia made him too Washington-focused to serve his district. Ocasio-Cortez has used her deceased father’s Bronx condo on her voter registration since 2012, and even posed in the one-bedroom Bronx flat for celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz in a Vogue magazine profile after her stunning November election. But The Post could find little indication she continues to live there.

Reminder: AOC made this an issue in the primary:

it's important reporting, if a congresswoman doesn't live in her district—that's problematic. especially since her predecessor, moved his family to VA and faced the same scrutiny. — myles miller (@MylesMill) February 24, 2019

The Post interviewed local businesses who said “she had never once patronized their businesses.” Another local business said she just came in for a photo-op:

.@AOC has never eaten at a pizza place near her house, and the New York Post is ON IT https://t.co/WhYNN7hahA pic.twitter.com/AOn9EQabgd — Logan Smith (@LoganJames) February 24, 2019

Her staff ditched the Post, but Rep. Ocasio-Cortez did tell the reporter she would speak with him. That is, until she ran away:

The art of the tabloid hit piece. Hit pieces go worse for the subject when they refuse to talk/sneak out the back door into gov-funded SUV. https://t.co/B7BBzWLL3N — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) February 24, 2019

Dodging the press AND killing the planet with her SUV. That’s a real good look, AOC:

She may also have lied about her office space:

Suites in the building at 74-09 37th Avenue rent for about $40 per square foot. Ocasio-Cortez’s office, on the third floor, is just under 5,000 square feet, which would bring the annual undiscounted rental price to $200,000 or nearly $17,000 a month. In January, Ocasio-Cortez sought to blame the delay on a stubborn landlord at a different building where her predecessor Crowley maintained one of his two district offices. “Although we attempted to take over our predecessor’s lease, the landlord wanted to almost double rent” from $7,800 to $15,000 per month, she tweeted Jan. 22 — without specifying which of Crowley’s spaces she had hoped to inherit.

Oh. We eagerly await her explanations.

UPDATE: OK, here’s the explanation. If this is the reason, why couldn’t her staff had just said this to the NY Post?

I still live in my hood and literally instagrammed from my apartment tonight. A man was just arrested last week with a stockpile of guns specifically trying to kill me & others, so yeah I’m not gonna disclose my personal address or tell people when I move. Sorry! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2019

***

