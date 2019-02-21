Classic. Barack Obama’s presidential library won’t be an actual library. Instead, it will be a museum dedicated to Barack Obama along with a “center for citizenship”:

Obama's presidential library will not be a library at all; but rather a privately-funded museum and "center for citizenship." His papers will instead be digitized and there will be no archivists on site to help professional researchers and historians. https://t.co/fNtUaPhZBV — Byron Tau (@ByronTau) February 21, 2019

We actually expected no less from the former president:

It's a pure exercise in self-aggrandizement and self-congratulation. So it's the perfect monument to Obama's presidency. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) February 21, 2019

No research library or archive. Doesn't provide information and doesn't provide records or documentation from the past. Sounds like the Obama Administration. — Tasha Stevens (@tstevensradio) February 21, 2019

He's always planned it to be an Alinsky-style training center for organizers. https://t.co/X11TFrBTHz — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 21, 2019

Here’s a suggestion via Comfortably Smug for the exhibit on one of Obama’s accomplishments:

Exhibit at the Barack Obama Presidential Library on what the Obama presidency accomplished pic.twitter.com/XUxfXv6cLX — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 21, 2019

We joke, we joke, but there’s some concern that the hard copies of his records won’t be on hand with archivists there to assist:

This is a huge mistake. Archivists are absolutely vital, especially for navigating sprawling, complicated collections like those at a presidential library. https://t.co/db1ME9CGsv — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 21, 2019

More here:

As a former archivist let me tell you: it’s not. Nor is the lack of hard copies on hand. We are still in digital’s infancy, and we really don’t know what’s going to happen with any of it. — Matt Stefon (@Matt_Stefon) February 21, 2019

Obama would be doing a greater civic good by hiring a handful of historians and archivists and then creating a number of internships for youths to gain historical research training, archival and writing training, and computer skills. — Matt Stefon (@Matt_Stefon) February 21, 2019

It would show concern for history, for preserving it, and for cultivating both research skills and computer skills, both of which are transferable elsewhere. Plus it could give youths interpersonal skills by having them assist in public outreach. — Matt Stefon (@Matt_Stefon) February 21, 2019

