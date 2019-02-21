Classic. Barack Obama’s presidential library won’t be an actual library. Instead, it will be a museum dedicated to Barack Obama along with a “center for citizenship”:

We actually expected no less from the former president:

Here’s a suggestion via Comfortably Smug for the exhibit on one of Obama’s accomplishments:

We joke, we joke, but there’s some concern that the hard copies of his records won’t be on hand with archivists there to assist:

More here:

