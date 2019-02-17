Anthony Weiner is out of prison:

If you recall, he was in prison for sexting with an underage girl but he got out early because of his good behavior while behind bars:

This means he served only 15 months of his 21-month sentence:

He’ll now have to register as a sex offender:

Also, please don’t forget that Weiner also claimed the charges were a “hoax” way back when:

Hide your daughters, folks:

