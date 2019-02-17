Anthony Weiner is out of prison:

Former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison https://t.co/xVb2nk47bY pic.twitter.com/519E0l9atg — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 17, 2019

If you recall, he was in prison for sexting with an underage girl but he got out early because of his good behavior while behind bars:

After spending time in prison for "sexting" an underage girl, former Congressman Anthony Weiner has been released early due to good behavior. However, he must now register as a sex offender.https://t.co/pCRxrVmhYQ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 17, 2019

This means he served only 15 months of his 21-month sentence:

Anthony Weiner has been released from federal prison after serving 15 months of his 21-month sentence for sending sexually explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl. https://t.co/ntmbKrWdsT — Axios (@axios) February 17, 2019

He’ll now have to register as a sex offender:

So now that Anthony Weiner is in a residential re-entry program, I get to ask the question I've been thinking about…how does someone like him go about their day? He's so infamous and everyone recognizes him…I'd change my name and move out of the country. pic.twitter.com/dElkQ9ulEB — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 17, 2019

Also, please don’t forget that Weiner also claimed the charges were a “hoax” way back when:

People forget the Anthony Weiner matter started as a hoax. "I was hacked!!!" — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 17, 2019

Hide your daughters, folks:

Hide your kids and guard the women in your life… Anthony Weiner is out of jail. — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) February 17, 2019

Hide your kids, hide your wife. https://t.co/1TSDDl3usI — Jason Russell (@JRussellMI) February 17, 2019

