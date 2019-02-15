Ann Coulter went on a tear on Friday targeting President Trump for signing the funding bill that only gives him $1.375 billion for 55 miles of fence and then declaring a national emergency to hopefully get more money for additional barriers.

“Look, the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” the author of “In Trump We Trust” told KABC radio in LA:

Ann Coulter on KABC: "The promise [Trump] made every single day at every single speech" was to build the wall. "So forget the fact that he's digging his own grave, this is just— Look, the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 15, 2019

She also compared the signing of the bill to the Titanic, the Hindenburg and 9/11:

Correct — and I want it memorialized. Nor did I have any influence on the captain of the Titanic, the operators of the Hindenburg or the 9/11/2001 Terrorism Prevention Team. https://t.co/0gvy3hCkoD — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Jared Kushner was not spared her wrath as well:

If we're going to have some doofus named Jared running our immigration policy, I'd prefer that it be that pederast from the Subway ads. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Earlier in the day, she alluded to the 25th Amendment:

No. 1 trending topic on Twitter: 25th Amendment — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

More from Ann:

Will Trump be declaring a national emergency before or after he signs that executive order on anchor babies? — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

He seems to think "the reservation" is HIM, not his campaign promises. https://t.co/27vx0JhMBB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

THANK YOU, Mr. President for admitting that your total capitulation on campaign promises has nothing to do with me. https://t.co/f8Yff96nfl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Could be shorter than 1 term. Here's hoping! https://t.co/lThjLl3Jh1 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 15, 2019

Mark Levin even went as far as to refer to Ann as the media’s “useful idiot” for her rhetoric:

