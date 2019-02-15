Ann Coulter went on a tear on Friday targeting President Trump for signing the funding bill that only gives him $1.375 billion for 55 miles of fence and then declaring a national emergency to hopefully get more money for additional barriers.

“Look, the only national emergency is that our president is an idiot,” the author of “In Trump We Trust” told KABC radio in LA:

She also compared the signing of the bill to the Titanic, the Hindenburg and 9/11:

Jared Kushner was not spared her wrath as well:

Earlier in the day, she alluded to the 25th Amendment:

More from Ann:

Yikes.

Mark Levin even went as far as to refer to Ann as the media’s “useful idiot” for her rhetoric:

***

