On Wednesday, President Donald Trump asked for the $3.5 billion in federal funds given to California for a statewide high-speed rail system to be repaid. Here’s the response from California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Maybe Trump should’ve asked for high-speed rail at the border . . . that would need a fence to keep people off the tracks, right?

Trending

As for the “beyond” in Gov. Newsom’s statement, when exactly will that happen? Anyone? Bueller?

Also, the $3.5 billion would have never gone to California if the plan only included a line from Bakersfield to Merced:

Time to give the money back, governor.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiaDonald Trumphigh-speed rail