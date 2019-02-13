Many Dems are running on the platform that we need to “get big money out of politics.” For example, celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Although there is another view that big money should BUY UP ALL OF POLITICS! For example, from Dem Michael Bloomberg:

Plan A? Spend at least $500 million. Plan B? See Plan A:

To put this number into perspective, it could “buy up all the TV ad inventory in the seven or eight states that really matter in a primary”:

Oh, and it doesn’t even matter if he’s running or not:

And the number could go up:

