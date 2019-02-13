Many Dems are running on the platform that we need to “get big money out of politics.” For example, celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

One of the most important things people can do to get big money out of politics is small recurring monthly donations. (You can see the monthly button on this link) It’s like Netflix, but for unbought members of Congress. It’s why I can act independently.https://t.co/G7YMHQkGDn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

Although there is another view that big money should BUY UP ALL OF POLITICS! For example, from Dem Michael Bloomberg:

Michael Bloomberg is preparing to spend at least $500 million from his own pocket to deny President Trump a second termhttps://t.co/yCbp0kRNk1 — POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2019

Plan A? Spend at least $500 million. Plan B? See Plan A:

.@MikeBloomberg has a plan "A" and a plan "B" for 2020. Both involve spending at least $500 million of his own money. https://t.co/S0GdruF0vl via @politico @MarcACaputo — Ross M. Wallenstein (@RossWallenstein) February 13, 2019

To put this number into perspective, it could “buy up all the TV ad inventory in the seven or eight states that really matter in a primary”:

“Five hundred million is just an obscene amount of money. It’s crazy, enough to buy up all the TV ad inventory in the seven or eight states that really matter in a primary,” a Democratic consultant tells @MarcACaputo. https://t.co/DNQWGqceNa — Michael Kruse (@michaelkruse) February 13, 2019

Oh, and it doesn’t even matter if he’s running or not:

Michael Bloomberg plans to spend at least a half-billion dollars to bring down Trump in 2020. That's whether he runs or not. From @politico: https://t.co/JzxVTgBynD — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 13, 2019

And the number could go up:

Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million anti-Trump moonshot

The sum represents a floor, not a ceiling, on the billionaire’s potential spending to defeat the president in 2020. pic.twitter.com/RbXnb1olmX — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) February 13, 2019

***

