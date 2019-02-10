Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) tweets tonight saying AIPAC pays off Republican politicians (“It’s all about the Benjamins”) was so bad even Chelsea Clinton called her out for it:

And there goes “conservatives pounce”:

And actually, it was liberals who pounced on Chelsea:

And this is from Melissa Byrne who was on the Bernie 2016 campaign team:

Update: Rep. Omar seems to be under the impression that this will be a one-side conversation:

But Chelsea is not backing down so fast, despite the cordiality between the two:

