Jerry Dunleavy flagged the latest excuse from Virginia Governor and Michael Jackson impersonator Ralph Northam where it can’t be him in the blackface/KKK photo on his yearbook page because he’s left-handed and the people in the photo are holding beers in their right hands.
Just like he’s doing in this photo celebrating #NationalBeerLoversDay:
You can’t make this stuff up.https://t.co/tB4OuAsSNk pic.twitter.com/rpBbLpi9Tx
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 8, 2019
Here’s the actual photo:
When you hear it’s #NationalBeerLoversDay.
Celebrate with an ice cold #VACraftBeer 🍻 pic.twitter.com/UF1qo5aI0y
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 7, 2018
It gets worse for the governor. Here he is signing legislation with his right hand:
When one is left-handed, it would take an enormous amount of concentration to write with one's right hand I would think, eh?https://t.co/48TW9dHNyy
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 8, 2019
And here’s another one:
In June, I signed an executive order to reestablish Virginia’s Children’s Cabinet—a group that’s working to help address challenges facing our children and families, including school safety and early childhood development. https://t.co/n3xGIy5u1r #OneYearStrongerVA pic.twitter.com/ZthH3Rgm0y
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 9, 2019
Is he serious with this left-handed bs?
Virginia implemented a bipartisan regulatory reform plan to streamline our regulatory review process and make state agencies more efficient. https://t.co/rwb9DGkiih #OneYearStrongerVA pic.twitter.com/TXwA3PAmgY
— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 9, 2019
Total clown show.
