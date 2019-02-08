Jerry Dunleavy flagged the latest excuse from Virginia Governor and Michael Jackson impersonator Ralph Northam where it can’t be him in the blackface/KKK photo on his yearbook page because he’s left-handed and the people in the photo are holding beers in their right hands.

Just like he’s doing in this photo celebrating #NationalBeerLoversDay:

Here’s the actual photo:

It gets worse for the governor. Here he is signing legislation with his right hand:

When one is left-handed, it would take an enormous amount of concentration to write with one's right hand I would think, eh?https://t.co/48TW9dHNyy — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 8, 2019

And here’s another one:

In June, I signed an executive order to reestablish Virginia’s Children’s Cabinet—a group that’s working to help address challenges facing our children and families, including school safety and early childhood development. https://t.co/n3xGIy5u1r #OneYearStrongerVA pic.twitter.com/ZthH3Rgm0y — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 9, 2019

Is he serious with this left-handed bs?

Virginia implemented a bipartisan regulatory reform plan to streamline our regulatory review process and make state agencies more efficient. https://t.co/rwb9DGkiih #OneYearStrongerVA pic.twitter.com/TXwA3PAmgY — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 9, 2019

Total clown show.

