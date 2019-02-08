Jerry Dunleavy flagged the latest excuse from Virginia Governor and Michael Jackson impersonator Ralph Northam where it can’t be him in the blackface/KKK photo on his yearbook page because he’s left-handed and the people in the photo are holding beers in their right hands.

Just like he’s doing in this photo celebrating #NationalBeerLoversDay:

Here’s the actual photo:

It gets worse for the governor. Here he is signing legislation with his right hand:

And here’s another one:

Is he serious with this left-handed bs?

Total clown show.

Tags: Ralph NorthamVirginia