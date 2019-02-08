Editor’s Note: This post has been updated.

Update 4: Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins with her 2020 colleagues:

These credible and troubling allegations from Dr. Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson make it clear that Lt. Gov Fairfax should resign. My heart goes out to these brave women and their families. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 8, 2019

Update 3: 5 Dem congressman call for Fairfax to call it quits:

In a joint statement, five Democratic congressmen from Virginia call on Fairfax to resign pic.twitter.com/2VFIHbiScn — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 8, 2019

Update: 2: It’s Kirsten Gillibrand’s turn:

My statement below on Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax: pic.twitter.com/chu4oSdnbh — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 8, 2019

Update 1: And now 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker is calling on Fairfax to resign:

The multiple detailed allegations against the Lt. Gov. of Virginia are deeply troubling. They are serious, credible, and corroborated by others. It is no longer appropriate for him to serve. He should resign. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 8, 2019

Original Post:

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling for the “immediate resignation” of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after a second woman came forward and accused him of sexual assault:

The allegations against Justin Fairfax are serious and credible. It is clear to me that he can no longer effectively serve the people of Virginia as Lieutenant Governor. I call for his immediate resignation. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) February 8, 2019

Fairfax fired back against this latest accusation, saying “I have never forced myself on anyone ever”:

Lt. Gov. Fairfax responds to the latest accusations: “I deny this latest unsubstantiated allegation. It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone ever." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) February 8, 2019

Fairfax says he has "passed two full field background checks by the FBI" "It is obvious that a vicious and coordinated smear campaign is being orchestrated against me." — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) February 8, 2019

Dems didn’t like the FBI background check defense from Justice Kavanaugh, will they accept it from Fairfax?

Statement from Justin Fairfax via spox —> pic.twitter.com/y2B67vKigs — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) February 8, 2019

Fairfax also called for a full investigation and vowed “to clear his good name”:

Statement from Justin Fairfax via spox —> pic.twitter.com/y2B67vKigs — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) February 8, 2019

***

Related:

RESIGNATION WATCH: A 2nd woman has come forward to accuse Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of rape in 2000 https://t.co/GZPjpQ8UY3 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 8, 2019

NEW: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam tells staff he won't resign; Vows to read 'Roots' and Ta-Nehisi Coates instead https://t.co/n03DZT9QNG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 8, 2019