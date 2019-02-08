Editor’s Note: This post has been updated.

Update 4: Sen. Elizabeth Warren joins with her 2020 colleagues:

Update 3: 5 Dem congressman call for Fairfax to call it quits:

Update: 2: It’s Kirsten Gillibrand’s turn:

Update 1: And now 2020 presidential candidate Cory Booker is calling on Fairfax to resign:

Original Post:

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling for the “immediate resignation” of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after a second woman came forward and accused him of sexual assault:

Fairfax fired back against this latest accusation, saying “I have never forced myself on anyone ever”:

Dems didn’t like the FBI background check defense from Justice Kavanaugh, will they accept it from Fairfax?

Fairfax also called for a full investigation and vowed “to clear his good name”:

