Just wow.

Check out this exchange between Rep. Ilhan Omar and @EWTN’s Jason Calvi from last month where she refuses to apologize to the Covington Catholic students for calling the racists, says “there are consequences on the way that you behave,” and then runs away from the reporter after he tries to follow up with more questions.

TRANSCRIPT:

Reporter: Rep Omar, do you have any message for the Covington students after your tweet criticizing them for racism? Any message for them tonight?

Rep. Omar: The message I have for them is that in life often there are consequences on the way that you behave. I feel sorry for the way that some of them have gotten blame and hurt. But I also recognize that in the way that the video appeared that there was a Native elder who was intervening and really showing care for what it looked like to mediate a difficult situation and I wanted to hold him in space in my heart and to have a conversation about what hate, division in this country looks like. That is often perpetuated by the inhabitor of the White House.

Reporter: But you did accuse them of racism. Do you owe them an apology for that?

[Rep. Omar flees to the elevator]

Staffer: Thank you.

Reporter: Were they racist?

Staffer: Do you have your card?

Consequences for . . . standing in a public place?

***

