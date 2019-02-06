Remember the Kool-Aid Man?

via GIPHY

Well, her’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) going full on Kool-Aid man in response to President Donald Trump’s call for a few more miles of wall on the southern border:

Dems have straight up gone insane:

Trending

OH YEAH!

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border wallState of the Union