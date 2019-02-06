Remember the Kool-Aid Man?
Well, her’s Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) going full on Kool-Aid man in response to President Donald Trump’s call for a few more miles of wall on the southern border:
All of this talk about walls tonight… #SOTU pic.twitter.com/QFLAYHor0t
— MichelleLujanGrisham (@Michelle4NM) February 6, 2019
Dems have straight up gone insane:
HEY KOOL AID! https://t.co/ZAxcCtjdA1
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) February 6, 2019
OH YEAH!
***
