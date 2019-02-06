Just when you thought the drama out of Virginia with the blackface scandal involving Gov. Ralph Northam and the #MeToo scandal targeting Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, here comes a report that Attorney General Mark Herring — who would become governor if Northam and Fairfax resign — may have a racist photo of his own to deal with:

NEWS: AG Mark Herring had a private meeting this morning with the legislative black caucus, Del. Lamont Bagby confirms. Asked if Herring discussed a photo of his own, Bagby said “He’ll talk about it.” Before he could say more, the House min ldr pulled him into a private room. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 6, 2019

Black legislators are walking in the capitol w downcast looks. declining comment on the Herring meeting, being rushed into private Caucus room by staff. Lots of “I have no comment” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 6, 2019

Rumors of a Herring blackface photo have been circulating for the last 24 hours. https://t.co/xQIv5vUPde — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 6, 2019

Good lord: Amid all the other turmoil atop Virginia's government, this morning AG Mark Herring held an emergency meeting w/the legislative black caucus for As Yet Unknown Reasons. One lawmaker who came out said: "It's a mess" The latest from Richmond: https://t.co/fsAWv1vFq5 — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 6, 2019

In the event that both Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax resign, Attorney General Mark Herring (D) would become governor. Herring had already announced plans to run for governor in 2021. @LarrySabato @kkondik https://t.co/xcxCL5kB4u — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 5, 2019

He dressed in blackface at a party in 1980 when he was 19:

Please see my statement below. pic.twitter.com/FBDcgxHOq9 — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) February 6, 2019

