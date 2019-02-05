Ivanka Trump has responded to the art exhibit in Washington, D.C. that features a look-alike Ivanka vacuuming up stuff that visitors are encouraged to throw at the president’s eldest daughter:

“Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning:

From The Hill:

Guests to the Flashpoint Gallery in Washington are invited to throw crumbs onto a plush pink carpet and watch as the Trump double makes them disappear with help of the vacuum, over and over again.

The piece from New York-based artist Jennifer Rubell is “simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing,” according to a news release.

And the artist admits that visitor will get pleasure at throwing trash at the fake Ivanka. From Cultural DC:

“Here is what’s complicated: we enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum. That is the icky truth at the center of the work. It’s funny, it’s pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more,” notes Rubell. “We like having the power to elicit a specific and certain response. Also, we know she’ll keep vacuuming whether we do it or not, so it’s not really our fault, right?”

Or it’s just trash and Ivanka’s response was perfect:

Trending

Others, as you imagine, disagree with the First Daughter (there are many viler responses that we’re not posting):

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ivanka Trump