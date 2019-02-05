Ivanka Trump has responded to the art exhibit in Washington, D.C. that features a look-alike Ivanka vacuuming up stuff that visitors are encouraged to throw at the president’s eldest daughter:

"It's a portrait of her, but also our relationship to her”: This art exhibit lets you throw breadcrumbs at a vacuuming Ivanka Trump lookalike. https://t.co/Pa2ivFMJqY pic.twitter.com/elg5IePYzd — DCist (@DCist) February 5, 2019

“Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning:

Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter. https://t.co/MFri4xKhNI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 5, 2019

From The Hill:

Guests to the Flashpoint Gallery in Washington are invited to throw crumbs onto a plush pink carpet and watch as the Trump double makes them disappear with help of the vacuum, over and over again. The piece from New York-based artist Jennifer Rubell is “simultaneously a visual celebration of a contemporary feminine icon; a portrait of our own relationship to that figure; and a questioning of our complicity in her role-playing,” according to a news release.

And the artist admits that visitor will get pleasure at throwing trash at the fake Ivanka. From Cultural DC:

“Here is what’s complicated: we enjoy throwing the crumbs for Ivanka to vacuum. That is the icky truth at the center of the work. It’s funny, it’s pleasurable, it makes us feel powerful, and we want to do it more,” notes Rubell. “We like having the power to elicit a specific and certain response. Also, we know she’ll keep vacuuming whether we do it or not, so it’s not really our fault, right?”

Or it’s just trash and Ivanka’s response was perfect:

Haters gonna hate. Stay strong. https://t.co/eFAmSgRvdh — Janie Johnson (@jjauthor) February 5, 2019

Others, as you imagine, disagree with the First Daughter (there are many viler responses that we’re not posting):

You are in service to a man who has done more to hurt the interests of women than ANY president in recent history. You, Ivanka, are a hypocrite. — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) February 5, 2019

your daddy tears families apart. most of them are compromised of mothers, daughters, sisters — you know, women. you're knocking them down. https://t.co/AbAg0ysxPf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 5, 2019

When you guys stole children from their mothers and put them in freezing cold cages as a deterrent — was that knocking them down or building them up? https://t.co/A8Rtxv77EC — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 5, 2019

***

Related:

Jimmy Kimmel takes aim at Donald Trump with vulgar joke at Jared Kushner and Ivanka's expense https://t.co/2rHGvy7hQD — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018

Maybe you’re just annoying AF: Rep. Ted Lieu claiming Ivanka blocked him because ‘his questions bothered her’ goes WRONG https://t.co/yoLhdovDlb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 30, 2018