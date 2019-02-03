A small plane has crashed into a home in Yorba Linda, reportedly killing two and sending two others to the hospital:

At this point in preliminary investigation, @OCSheriff confirms two dead in #YorbaLinda plane into home. Unconfirmed whether from plane or ground. Just a preliminary number, could change. @ABC7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 3, 2019

OCFA, Anaheim, Orange and OCSD on scene of a small aircraft down into a single family house. 1 structure involved, 2 people dead, 2 patients transported to local hospital. OCFA in Unified Command with @OCSheriff_ .

Press Conference TBD pic.twitter.com/F0FzibNcU3 — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 3, 2019

According to Greg Lee, a reporter for local ABC 7, the aircraft was a Cessna 414A that had just left the Fullerton Municipal Airport:

#YorbaLinda plane crash: FAA says aircraft is a Cessna 414A. Had just departed from #FULLERTON airport. Unknown how many people were onboard. Also unknown if or how many injuries on the ground. @ABC7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 3, 2019

Lee also reports the aircraft was on fire “BEFORE” it crashed:

Getting lots of calls and texts from friends in the area who say they saw the plane on fire BEFORE it even hit the home. Terrible scene. — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) February 3, 2019

Video from the scene shows residents helping put out the fire before fire crews arrived:

And parts of the plane were strewn over the neighborhood:

Yorba Linda plane crash pic.twitter.com/QsWHjNtlBG — clint langford (@ricklasers) February 3, 2019

A few houses down the propeller and engine landed in their yard pic.twitter.com/inMz4BJvks — Joshua Nelson (@JoshuaRNelson) February 3, 2019

Prayers up to all those affected:

“People were screaming for their lives” Trista has pieces of debris from fiery plane crash in her yard #YORBALINDA @CBSNews @CBSLA #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/Vnctqx4xw4 — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) February 3, 2019

