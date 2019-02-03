A small plane has crashed into a home in Yorba Linda, reportedly killing two and sending two others to the hospital:

According to Greg Lee, a reporter for local ABC 7, the aircraft was a Cessna 414A that had just left the Fullerton Municipal Airport:

Lee also reports the aircraft was on fire “BEFORE” it crashed:

Video from the scene shows residents helping put out the fire before fire crews arrived:

And parts of the plane were strewn over the neighborhood:

Prayers up to all those affected:

***

