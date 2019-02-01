UPDATE: Sen. Kamala Harris has now called on Gov. Northam to resign:

BREAKING: SEN. KAMALA HARRIS TELLS GOV. NORTHAM IT'S TIME TO 'STEP ASIDE' https://t.co/T4YDxeo59m pic.twitter.com/ikDgFfOD50 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019

Original post:

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) has yet to comment on Gov. Ralph Northam’s “clearly racist” yearbook photo showing him in either black face or a KKK outfit — he won’t say which — but she did have some very nice things to say about “Coonman” — his nickname at VMI — after he won the Virginia governor’s race:

Congratulations to @RalphNortham and his team for showing that Virginia won’t stand for hatred and bigotry.https://t.co/ptKySwzmMC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2017

Unfortunately, this tweet turned out to be nonviable. https://t.co/jiPBkdyXKE — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 1, 2019

Did not age well https://t.co/qlsXbph8Sr — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 1, 2019

Maybe Sen. Harris is waiting to respond until we know which racist he was?

