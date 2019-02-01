There’s a new apology message from Gov. Ralph Northam that he just posted a few minutes ago where he said he’s “committed to continuing the fight through the remainder of my term.”

My fellow Virginians, earlier today I released a statement apologizing for behavior in my past that falls far short of the standard you set for me when you elected me to be your governor. I believe you deserve to hear directly from me. pic.twitter.com/1rSw1oxfrX — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 2, 2019

And ZING:

Oh so NOW Ralph Northam’s against aborting mid-term?! https://t.co/bTXOFJWV9u — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 2, 2019

Note: We still don’t know if he’s the one in blackface or the guy in the KKK outfit:

He still doesn't say which image is him, so me thinks he's the one wearing a KKK hood. Trying to brush that aside has to be better than honestly not remembering, right? https://t.co/1HI4drcWe3 — Sophia (@SophiaTesfaye) February 2, 2019

***

Related:

BREAKING: SEN. KAMALA HARRIS TELLS GOV. NORTHAM IT'S TIME TO 'STEP ASIDE' https://t.co/T4YDxeo59m pic.twitter.com/ikDgFfOD50 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019

MORE YEARBOOK FUN: Gov. Ralph Northam’s nickname at VMI was ‘Coonman’ https://t.co/sMqYJ7oldg — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 1, 2019

Here are the Top 10 Gov. Ralph Northam burns in the wake of his blackface/KKK/Coonman yearbooks photos https://t.co/NvTucM1Zhl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019