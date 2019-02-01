The Republican Party of Virginia is calling for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam over the racist yearbook photos along with his stance on after-birth abortion:

What Ralph Northam did was unforgivable. Given his statements on the right to life coupled with the most recent revelations, he has lost the moral authority to continue to govern and should resign immediately. — Virginia GOP (RPV) (@VA_GOP) February 1, 2019

But it’s not just the RPV going for the easy dunk. MAJOR progressive organizations are making it known that Northam should resign … now.

Update 10:02: Sen. Gillibrand now says he should resign:

There aren’t two sets of rules for our friends and our foes: Right is right and wrong is wrong. Americans deserve to be respected by their leaders, and racism cannot be excused in our government or anywhere else. Having seen the photo, I believe Governor Northam should resign. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) February 2, 2019

Update 7:58: LOL! 2020 candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand “stops short of calling for resignation”:

Via @AthenaCNN: @SenGillibrand stops short of calling for resignation, says she has not seen the photos but she is aware of them and called them disturbing. She says @RalphNortham needs to explain himself to the people of Virginia and he needs to apologize. #2020Election — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 2, 2019

Update 7:40: 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris:

Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 2, 2019

Update 7:30: Rep. Eric Swalwell and potential 2020 candidate:

No, you can’t wear a black face or a white hood and lead a state. Not now and not ever. But we are merciful people. Governor Northam should step down, seek forgiveness, and through good deeds earn the respect of the African-American Community. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 2, 2019

Update 7:27 pm: Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP:

Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay. No matter the party affiliation, we can not stand for such behavior, which is why the @NAACP is calling for the resignation of Virginia Governor @RalphNortham — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) February 2, 2019

Daily Kos:

Another one: Inbox: Daily Kos Calls on Northam to Resign “Northam’s racist med school antics have no place anywhere in America,” said Moulitsas. “No apology is enough. Northam must resign immediately.” pic.twitter.com/6YtGzG5yDE — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) February 2, 2019

MoveOn.org:

If @RalphNortham is one of the two people pictured in the highly disturbing, horrific photo wearing either blackface or a KKK hood – or if he selected or approved of its use on his yearbook page — he should immediately resign. There are no excuses for such a racist display. — MoveOn (@MoveOn) February 1, 2019

Julian Castro, who we forgot is running for president:

It doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat. This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 2, 2019

Guy Cecil, chairman of the Priorities USA super PAC:

The chairman of the huge progressive super PAC Priorities USA says Northam should resign. https://t.co/3VmHfBgs7x — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) February 1, 2019

Former Harry Reid staffer:

Rashad Robinson, Color of Change:

We must condemn white supremacy and complicity in all its forms – in our corporations to our governor offices. Northam's response is far from clear and acceptable. He needs to take accountability for his actions and resign immediately.https://t.co/jrG5sruw4n — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) February 1, 2019

And Michael Avenatti:

Gov. Northam must resign immediately. And any Dem that looks the other way on this or offers ridiculous excuses is an absolute hypocrite. What is wrong is wrong regardless of political affiliation. He was 25 at the time, it was 1984, and he still has not come 100 percent clean. https://t.co/WVYR1DmT2M — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 1, 2019

