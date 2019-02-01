The Republican Party of Virginia is calling for the resignation of Gov. Ralph Northam over the racist yearbook photos along with his stance on after-birth abortion:

But it’s not just the RPV going for the easy dunk. MAJOR progressive organizations are making it known that Northam should resign … now.

Update 10:02: Sen. Gillibrand now says he should resign:

Update 7:58: LOL! 2020 candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand “stops short of calling for resignation”:

Update 7:40: 2020 candidate Sen. Kamala Harris:

Update 7:30: Rep. Eric Swalwell and potential 2020 candidate:

Update 7:27 pm: Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP:

Daily Kos:

MoveOn.org:

Julian Castro, who we forgot is running for president:

Guy Cecil, chairman of the Priorities USA super PAC:

Former Harry Reid staffer:

Rashad Robinson, Color of Change:

And Michael Avenatti:

