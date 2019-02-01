Wow.
Planned Parenthood is calling on after-birth abortion champion Gov. Ralph Northam to abort his governorship:
There is no place for @GovernorVA’s racist actions or language in our democracy, or our country. He should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/zTfWx8ehd9
— Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) February 2, 2019
And how about another statement on infanticide?
Agree, but now try infanticide.
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 2, 2019
In the last few minutes, Northam has lost the support of James Comey, Terry McAuliffe and the VA Legislative Black Caucus:
BREAKING: Within the last few minutes the following have called on racist Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam to resign:
-Former FBI Director James Comey
-Former Virginia Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe
-Virginia Legislative Black Caucus pic.twitter.com/iUvlARAvUq
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2019
As for Gov. Northam’s future, it could be all over tomorrow morning:
there's only one way a press conference like this tends to end https://t.co/gzwaG1hbPt
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 2, 2019
He’s running . . . away:
He’s running.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 2, 2019
***
UPDATE: Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker call on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign https://t.co/T4YDxeo59m
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019
CNN chyron briefly labels Gov. Ralph Northam as a Republican [screenshot] https://t.co/ydbUKQimoA
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019
NEW: In video message, Gov. Ralph Northam vows to carry governorship to term https://t.co/kQ3hmZCgsk
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 2, 2019