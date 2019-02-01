Wow.

Planned Parenthood is calling on after-birth abortion champion Gov. Ralph Northam to abort his governorship:

There is no place for @GovernorVA’s racist actions or language in our democracy, or our country. He should resign immediately. pic.twitter.com/zTfWx8ehd9 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) February 2, 2019

And how about another statement on infanticide?

Agree, but now try infanticide. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) February 2, 2019

In the last few minutes, Northam has lost the support of James Comey, Terry McAuliffe and the VA Legislative Black Caucus:

BREAKING: Within the last few minutes the following have called on racist Virginia Democrat Governor Ralph Northam to resign: -Former FBI Director James Comey

-Former Virginia Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe

-Virginia Legislative Black Caucus pic.twitter.com/iUvlARAvUq — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 2, 2019

As for Gov. Northam’s future, it could be all over tomorrow morning:

there's only one way a press conference like this tends to end https://t.co/gzwaG1hbPt — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) February 2, 2019

He’s running . . . away:

He’s running. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 2, 2019

***

