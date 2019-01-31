Check out the ratio-in-progress on this hot take from Virginia’s Democrat AG Mark Herring on how “Trump and his Republicans in Richmond are trying to spread shameful lies about” Dem delegate Kathy Tran and Dem Gov. Ralph Northam:

You see, sharing video of their words and using their exact quotes is equal to “shameful lies”

Trending

We eagerly await criminal defendants trying to do this when his AG office shows video of defendants caught in the act:

This is a very good analogy:

Exactly. Hitting play now the same as spreading “shameful lies”:

And here are the videos again. Gov. Noartham:

And Kathy Tran:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionNorthamVirginia