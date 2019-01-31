Check out the ratio-in-progress on this hot take from Virginia’s Democrat AG Mark Herring on how “Trump and his Republicans in Richmond are trying to spread shameful lies about” Dem delegate Kathy Tran and Dem Gov. Ralph Northam:

Trump and his Republicans in Richmond are trying to spread shameful lies about Kathy Tran, a tremendous delegate, and @GovernorVA @RalphNortham, a man who served our nation in uniform and dedicated his life to caring for children as a pediatrician. Don’t believe a word of it. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) January 31, 2019

You see, sharing video of their words and using their exact quotes is equal to “shameful lies”

We’ll believe our eyes and ears, thanks. Disgusting & you’re complicit. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 31, 2019

"Shameful lies" = Direct quotes https://t.co/HS4JtmzfAO — Learning to code (@jtLOL) January 31, 2019

Spread "shameful lies" by showing video of exactly what they said? https://t.co/iAgDmvVHkm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 31, 2019

We eagerly await criminal defendants trying to do this when his AG office shows video of defendants caught in the act:

People are playing videos of their exact words and the Attorney General of Virginia is using his official Twitter account to tell people not to believe what they see and hear. Unreal. https://t.co/g945pMP6v8 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 31, 2019

This is a very good analogy:

Remember the fairy tale "The Emperor's New Clothes"? Herring is one of the tailors, trying to convince us that we don't see a naked man. — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) January 31, 2019

Exactly. Hitting play now the same as spreading “shameful lies”:

They’re literally just tapping play. — Keep Calm and Carry (@johnnyfriegas) January 31, 2019

And here are the videos again. Gov. Noartham:

It's on video, Mark. Stop the gaslighting. Here's Northam on video: https://t.co/fDnt0d5Qnc Here's Tran on video: https://t.co/T7YkaZlk1F. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 31, 2019

And Kathy Tran:

Don’t believe it? Agreed 💯 You actually have to SEE it to believe it. Here you go: https://t.co/k5dSEL1muH America – this is your Democrat party! They want to decriminalize the murder viable full term children. Watch her face!!! Sick! https://t.co/wWO9TrihBs — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 31, 2019

