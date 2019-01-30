In a fundraising email for the DNC, former Sen. John Kerry warned that “our democracy might not be able to survive four more years of Donald Trump”:

Yes, the only thing standing between freedom and the end of America is your contribution.

Last week, Kerry asked Trump to resign. Since that didn’t work, hence the fundraising request?

“Fear sells,” we get it. But this is just stupid:

DNC comms director Xochitl Hinojosa wasn’t happy with Ben Jacobs’ snark, tweeting “I think the majority of Americans would agree with us”:



