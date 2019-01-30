In a fundraising email for the DNC, former Sen. John Kerry warned that “our democracy might not be able to survive four more years of Donald Trump”:

This is a very dire fundraising email sent out by the DNC under John Kerry's name pic.twitter.com/QwRZufH7Do — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 30, 2019

LOL. Yes, the only thing standing between freedom and the end of America is your contribution. ACT NOW, LIBS:

pls sir can you spare $5 lest our nation fall? — Briän Ries (@moneyries) January 30, 2019

Last week, Kerry asked Trump to resign. Since that didn’t work, hence the fundraising request?

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said if he could speak to President Trump directly, he would tell him to "resign" https://t.co/eGOZy8CSdZ pic.twitter.com/itBR2NkVdj — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2019

“Fear sells,” we get it. But this is just stupid:

Fear sells, even when it's based on unhinged reactions to politicians they don't like. https://t.co/SjVOjkFsHe — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 30, 2019

DNC comms director Xochitl Hinojosa wasn’t happy with Ben Jacobs’ snark, tweeting “I think the majority of Americans would agree with us”:

I think the majority of Americans would agree with us. — Xochitl Hinojosa (@XochitlHinojosa) January 30, 2019

Meh.

