Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of the Trump Campaign, tweeted moments ago that the campaign is “preparing to file suit” against former White House staffer and latest tell-all author Cliff Simms for violating his signed NDA with the campaign:

The Trump campaign is preparing to file suit against Cliff Sims for violating our NDA. https://t.co/Xl1N95fPkH — Michael Glassner (@michaelglassner) January 29, 2019

Sims, who was on air with CNN when the president tweeted, responded with, “nice . . . there it is”:

Cliff Sims responds on CNN by saying "nice . . . there it is." https://t.co/uj8BMDxYXc — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 29, 2019

According to reports, White House aides were hoping the president wouldn’t tweet about Sims’ book as it would “be out of the news cycle by this Wednesday”:

White House aides cautioned Trump against sending this sort of tweet because it only attracts more attention to the book. https://t.co/56KQxTB7KZ — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 29, 2019

From @samstein @swin24, published 8:30pm ET Monday: “If Trump can go the next 24 hours without tweeting about it, the book will be out of the news cycle by this Wednesday,” a former White House official observed. https://t.co/8zBWu8zjZ1 — Karen Travers (@karentravers) January 29, 2019

The president has made these threats before, so we’ll see just what happens:

REMINDER: Donald Trump said he would sue every one of the women who accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior during the 2016 campaign. He has sued a total of 0. https://t.co/sNO1swhPs2 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) January 29, 2019

