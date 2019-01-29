Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of the Trump Campaign, tweeted moments ago that the campaign is “preparing to file suit” against former White House staffer and latest tell-all author Cliff Simms for violating his signed NDA with the campaign:

Sims, who was on air with CNN when the president tweeted, responded with, “nice . . . there it is”:

According to reports, White House aides were hoping the president wouldn’t tweet about Sims’ book as it would “be out of the news cycle by this Wednesday”:

Trending

The president has made these threats before, so we’ll see just what happens:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cliff SimsNDA