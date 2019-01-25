Roger Stone’s last Instagram post, which is time-stamped shortly before his arrest this morning in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was a message in support of President Donald Trump:

“Proud of my President @realdonaldtrump #maga”

According to reports, the arrest this morning conducted by armed FBI agents “just after 6 am”:

Video of the arrest here:

The indictment does allege that a “senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organisation 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign”:

