Roger Stone’s last Instagram post, which is time-stamped shortly before his arrest this morning in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, was a message in support of President Donald Trump:

“Proud of my President @realdonaldtrump #maga”

According to reports, the arrest this morning conducted by armed FBI agents “just after 6 am”:

Breaking: The FBI has arrested Roger Stone, his lawyer tells CNN. CNN witnessed uniformed and armed law enforcement approach his house just after 6 am in Fort Lauderdale. Pounding on his door one agent said: ‘FBI open the door.’ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 25, 2019

Video of the arrest here:

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

The indictment does allege that a “senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact STONE about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organisation 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign”:

By in or around June and July 2016, Roger Stone informed SENIOR TRUMP CAMPAIGN officials that he had information indicating Organization 1 had documents whose release would be damaging to the Clinton Campaign.https://t.co/OLew5Vdk2M pic.twitter.com/UWo489AyOi — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 25, 2019

***

Related: