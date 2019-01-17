Just to update you on President Trump denying Speaker Pelosi the use of a military aircraft for the CODEL to Afghanistan, the members are on the bus right now waiting to find out if the trip is still on or not:

Fox is told CapHill security officials got an emergency call from the Pentagon canceling the overseas trip due to shutdown. No one here knows if the trip is going to happen or not. Lots of confusion pic.twitter.com/eFCqsaNcGe — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2019

Members are sitting on the USAF bus on CapHill they wait to see if they are departing on overseas trip Trump canceled. Fox is told there are furious calls going back and forth now between the Hill, State, Pentagon and White House. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 17, 2019

We assume the main issue getting discusses right now is that the trip was a secret until a few minutes ago and there are security concerns to take into consideration:

Point of fact: for security reasons, trips to active war-zones are *never* discussed in advance. https://t.co/2kxbdF7MG0 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 17, 2019

Steny Hoyer isn’t happy with the last-minute cancellation:

House Majority @LeaderHoyer calls Trump cancellation of Pelosi codel “petty & ridiculous,” says it “demeans” presidency — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) January 17, 2019

Dana Perino NAILS IT:

This is even better than VEEP — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) January 17, 2019

