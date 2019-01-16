As we told you earlier, “multiple U.S. troops” were killed after a suspected suicide bomber struck a restaurant in Manjib, Syria on Wednesday:
Multiple U.S. troops were killed in an explosion in the Syrian city of Manbij today, the military confirmed, without releasing a number https://t.co/iyy4rUxFJz
— POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2019
And for some reason, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin thought this would be the perfect time to attempt to dunk on the president over it:
Can't be. Trump said ISIS defeated.
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 16, 2019
Be better, Jennifer:
There's gotta be a more graceful way to refer to an incident involving the deaths of 4 service members…
— Michael Farro (@michaelfarro) January 16, 2019
Leave the snide until the corpses are cold please
— Charles Maher (@MarquisdeMaher) January 16, 2019
Troops die and you joke..have some sympathy for the families.
— Randall (@Randall77781408) January 16, 2019
Screenshot for posterity:
***
Related:
BREAKING: Suspected ISIS suicide attack targeted U.S. forces in Manbij, Syria https://t.co/IrMIcaXny3
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 16, 2019