As we told you earlier, “multiple U.S. troops” were killed after a suspected suicide bomber struck a restaurant in Manjib, Syria on Wednesday:

Multiple U.S. troops were killed in an explosion in the Syrian city of Manbij today, the military confirmed, without releasing a number https://t.co/iyy4rUxFJz — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2019

And for some reason, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin thought this would be the perfect time to attempt to dunk on the president over it:

Can't be. Trump said ISIS defeated. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 16, 2019

Be better, Jennifer:

There's gotta be a more graceful way to refer to an incident involving the deaths of 4 service members… — Michael Farro (@michaelfarro) January 16, 2019

Leave the snide until the corpses are cold please — Charles Maher (@MarquisdeMaher) January 16, 2019

Troops die and you joke..have some sympathy for the families. — Randall (@Randall77781408) January 16, 2019

Screenshot for posterity:

