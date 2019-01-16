Breaking news out of Syira where we’re seeing reports that a suspected ISIS suicide bomber targeted U.S. forces on patrol in the city of Manbij today:

BREAKING: @NBCNews' @RichardEngel reports American forces are among the casualties after an explosion in Manbij, Syria. A senior Kurdish security official tells NBC the forces were on foot in the center of the city when they were approached by a suicide bomber, claimed by ISIS. — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) January 16, 2019

The bombing occurred at a restaurant where coalition forces were meeting:

BREAKING — The explosion in Manbij took place in a restaurant where US, French troops, and YPG militants were meeting, according to TRT World sources — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) January 16, 2019

Explosion reported near a restaurant in Manbij, #Syria. Unconfirmed reports suggest a US patrol was in the vicinity. pic.twitter.com/LPNLG4riKH — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 16, 2019

We’ve seen a number of accounts link to this alleged video of the attack:

Warning! Graphic Video! Alleged video of the suicide attack in #Manbij pic.twitter.com/85MkFOTOpn — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) January 16, 2019

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack:

#ISIS-affiliated al-Amaq Agency claims the group is responsible for the attack in #Manbij pic.twitter.com/XORsCwtdZR — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) January 16, 2019

There is no official word yet on the number of U.S. forces killed or injured, but there were casualties:

Witnesses in Manbij tell @NBCNews that helicopters flew in with soldiers that roped down, without the aircraft landing, to deal with the injured. https://t.co/zJgXjeCiVO — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 16, 2019

Video of the helicopter here:

Coalition helicopter landing near #Manbij blast sight amidst increasingly confirmed reports of US casualties involved. pic.twitter.com/tZDjerBznk — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) January 16, 2019

The president has been briefed on the attack:

