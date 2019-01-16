Breaking news out of Syira where we’re seeing reports that a suspected ISIS suicide bomber targeted U.S. forces on patrol in the city of Manbij today:

The bombing occurred at a restaurant where coalition forces were meeting:

We’ve seen a number of accounts link to this alleged video of the attack:

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack:

There is no official word yet on the number of U.S. forces killed or injured, but there were casualties:

Video of the helicopter here:

The president has been briefed on the attack:

