Have you seen this video yet of Katelyn Ohashi scoring a perfect 10 on her floor routine? If not, have a watch. It’s racked up close to 33 million views so far just on this one tweet, and counting:

And now here’s celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linking this wonderful performance to “free” college tuition at all public schools:

And this is why we can’t have nice things:

So, AOC …what’s the link that we’re missing?

Trending

We’re not following either:

Even some of her supporters are at a loss:

Yep:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: