Have you seen this video yet of Katelyn Ohashi scoring a perfect 10 on her floor routine? If not, have a watch. It’s racked up close to 33 million views so far just on this one tweet, and counting:
A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019
And now here’s celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linking this wonderful performance to “free” college tuition at all public schools:
This UCLA performance alone is reason enough to make public colleges tuition-free 💪🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/SNK5c3LCMg
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019
And this is why we can’t have nice things:
And the moment is ruined by a bonehead politician https://t.co/IbsWGali99
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 15, 2019
So, AOC …what’s the link that we’re missing?
What the f**k does an admittedly stunning performance by a gymnast have to do with education policy?
Nothing.
Which is why @AOC is incredibly naive, completely unaware of the policy implications of her tweets and ideas, and ought to act like the powerless freshman she is. https://t.co/yTerOJeEkX
— Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) January 15, 2019
We’re not following either:
I’m not following …
— Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) January 14, 2019
I obviously don’t understand socialism
— Doremus Jessup (@DoremusJ) January 15, 2019
I don't understand the connection, but people say that to me all the time. https://t.co/61RSRXpJpD
— impeachment-is-morally-req'd-new-year-Dan (@danorrmite) January 14, 2019
Even some of her supporters are at a loss:
@AOC I do support you but how does this gymnastics video justify free tuition for colleges?
— Jay Bray (@JoshBrayKC) January 14, 2019
Yep:
politicize everything that is good and decent https://t.co/KvtBJJNGAr
— Jerry! (@youneedabath) January 14, 2019
