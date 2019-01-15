Have you seen this video yet of Katelyn Ohashi scoring a perfect 10 on her floor routine? If not, have a watch. It’s racked up close to 33 million views so far just on this one tweet, and counting:

A 🔟 isn't enough for this floor routine by @katelyn_ohashi. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pqUzl7AlUA — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) January 13, 2019

And now here’s celebrity socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez linking this wonderful performance to “free” college tuition at all public schools:

This UCLA performance alone is reason enough to make public colleges tuition-free 💪🏽🇺🇸 https://t.co/SNK5c3LCMg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 14, 2019

And this is why we can’t have nice things:

And the moment is ruined by a bonehead politician https://t.co/IbsWGali99 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) January 15, 2019

So, AOC …what’s the link that we’re missing?

What the f**k does an admittedly stunning performance by a gymnast have to do with education policy? Nothing. Which is why @AOC is incredibly naive, completely unaware of the policy implications of her tweets and ideas, and ought to act like the powerless freshman she is. https://t.co/yTerOJeEkX — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) January 15, 2019

We’re not following either:

I’m not following … — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) January 14, 2019

I obviously don’t understand socialism — Doremus Jessup (@DoremusJ) January 15, 2019

I don't understand the connection, but people say that to me all the time. https://t.co/61RSRXpJpD — impeachment-is-morally-req'd-new-year-Dan (@danorrmite) January 14, 2019

Even some of her supporters are at a loss:

@AOC I do support you but how does this gymnastics video justify free tuition for colleges? — Jay Bray (@JoshBrayKC) January 14, 2019

Yep:

politicize everything that is good and decent https://t.co/KvtBJJNGAr — Jerry! (@youneedabath) January 14, 2019

