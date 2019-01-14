CAUTION: OLD MAN ATTEMPTING TO USE THE TWITTER.

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean is taking some heat this morning after he shared this article from Fox News on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling her “the voice of an ignorant generation”:

Opinion: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the voice of an ignorant generation – Fox News https://t.co/tCzhL0UZwo — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2019

But he didn’t mean to endorse it:

I love that Faux news put this out. This generation voted 69% Democratic in Virginia in 2017, then powered the Dem takeover of the House in 2018. Articles like this show this generation that there is no future in the GOP, only a sullied present. https://t.co/Fm9jp4QUW7 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2019

He’s having a little trouble with the internet this morning you see and is busy deleting tweets that are confusing people:

The first tweet was taken down. see the repeat above. The point is that Faux is helping to drive young voters into the Democratic Party and to take it over. AOC is part of that https://t.co/gVz4y82mzc — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2019

He did delete one tweet, but it looks like he posted the same thing twice. The above tweet with this text is at 5:45 a.m., this one is from 5:25 a.m. So, still confusing to “the ignorant generation”:

I love that Fox put this out in. This generation voted 69% Democratic in Virginia in 2017 and powered the Democratic takeover in the House in 2018. Articles like this make it clear to young Americans that there is no future with the GOP, only a sullied present. https://t.co/UP12iabVaD — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2019

Please explain to us why we should take policy advice from someone confused by how articles are shared to Twitter and how to delete tweets:

Sorry about this. I’m having trouble with Twitter this am. See subsequent tweet. The point is that Faux is driving young voters to the Dem party and that these voters are our future and the future of the country. https://t.co/63HY3ZqPjv — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) January 14, 2019

