CAUTION: OLD MAN ATTEMPTING TO USE THE TWITTER.

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean is taking some heat this morning after he shared this article from Fox News on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling her “the voice of an ignorant generation”:

But he didn’t mean to endorse it:

He’s having a little trouble with the internet this morning you see and is busy deleting tweets that are confusing people:

He did delete one tweet, but it looks like he posted the same thing twice. The above tweet with this text is at 5:45 a.m., this one is from 5:25 a.m. So, still confusing to “the ignorant generation”:

Please explain to us why we should take policy advice from someone confused by how articles are shared to Twitter and how to delete tweets:

