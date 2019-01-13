Jon Cooper, chairman of the grassroots #Resistance organization The Democratic Coalition with 230,000 followers, tweeted this vile smear of Sen. Lindsey Graham, saying he’s being blackmailed for a “pretty serious kink”:

A Republican just told me that he doubts @LindseyGrahamSC is kowtowing to Trump (and indirectly Putin) because he’s being blackmailed over his sexual orientation (an open secret) or even financial corruption. Rather, he thinks it probably involves some pretty serious sexual kink. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 13, 2019

You see, homophobic slurs are OK if you have #Resist in you bio:

And, of course, this tweet from @TheDemCoalition spreading homophobic garbage about Lindsey Graham predictably and, by design, provokes even more disgusting & harmful progressive homophobia about gay men being pedophiles. All for the right cause, though: https://t.co/byBOKo1ECn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 13, 2019

If you’re not familiar with Cooper’s Twitter feed, it’s garbage:

This is a BS homophobic tweet from an account that just makes stuff up for retweets. https://t.co/QneKKrLTmE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 13, 2019

Which fits because he’s garbage human being:

Wtf is wrong with you? https://t.co/jjKBKVgh3U — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) January 13, 2019

This is the head of @TheDemCoalition. Imagine writing something like this spreading baseless smears about a U.S. Senator and thinking you are somehow the good guys. These are bad people. https://t.co/PxCVouU8eI — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 13, 2019

Absolutely right, this is gross and shameful. https://t.co/7msqbdjUvp — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 13, 2019

The left is so tolerant aren’t they? https://t.co/BiMPrwl4ft — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 13, 2019

Yeah … we’re sure this is “ironclad”:

Don’t do this, Jon. It’s disgusting unless you have ironclad sourcing. https://t.co/KqMgPItEPK — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 13, 2019

Over to you, media:

Media will keep treating Jon like a serious person after this disgusting tweet. https://t.co/7p66M3sbA3 — RBe (@RBPundit) January 13, 2019

***

