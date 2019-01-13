Jon Cooper, chairman of the grassroots #Resistance organization The Democratic Coalition with 230,000 followers, tweeted this vile smear of Sen. Lindsey Graham, saying he’s being blackmailed for a “pretty serious kink”:

You see, homophobic slurs are OK if you have #Resist in you bio:

If you’re not familiar with Cooper’s Twitter feed, it’s garbage:

Which fits because he’s garbage human being:

Trending

Yeah … we’re sure this is “ironclad”:

Over to you, media:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpLindsey Graham