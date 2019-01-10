Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a probable candidate for 2020, was at George Washington University in D.C. last night to talk about her new book, “The Truth We Hold: An American Journey”:

Washington, DC: Senator @KamalaHarris will be at the George Washington University Lisner Auditorium with @PoliticsProse tomorrow! To learn more. visit – https://t.co/r1HRyrW4tT pic.twitter.com/x3SYage5Yg — Penguin Press (@penguinpress) January 8, 2019

And the first thing she did was copy celebrity Dem Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a little bit of dancing as she entered the stage:

Kamala Harris walks out to Tupac/Dre’s “California Love,” and does a brief dance to open her book tour. “It was a moment,” she allows. pic.twitter.com/YzC6hELt4d — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 10, 2019

She also channeled President Donald Trump and defended the use of her gut when making decisions, although she says there’s no evidence Trump has a gut whatever that was supposed to mean:

What's difference between Trump's gut and Kamala Harris' gut?

Harris: "That assumes facts, not evidence, that he has a gut. I think there is a thing about leadership which is that you have to have the courage to do things that are in the best interest of the people you lead…" — Kailani Koenig (@kailanikm) January 10, 2019

And like the president, she tweeted out a photo of the line to get into her event (although it’s a much shorter line than at Trump’s events):

Thankful for everyone who's braving the cold. About to speak at @GWtweets soon. pic.twitter.com/uIKj7JjMH6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 10, 2019

There was much 2020 swag on hand for her eventual announcement:

The Kamala Harris for President swag is here pic.twitter.com/APBPv0cvEF — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) January 9, 2019

And she’s got the official Dem playlist down:

Not one but TWO Springsteen songs on the playlist before Kamala Harris event at GWU. Folks… she's running. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 9, 2019

Sen. Harris said she will make a 2020 decision “soon”:

On 2020: Q: "Do you have a timetable for making a decision?"

A: "Soon. Can we talk about the children's book?" And then Harris picks up the children's book, "You Are a Superhero," that was released the same day as her memoir. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 10, 2019

Which could be as early as Martin Luther King weekend if these sources can be believed:

Sen. Kamala Harris has decided to seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president, sources close to her told KCBS Radio. https://t.co/g9JUNfMQMT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 10, 2019

OF COURSE she’s running.

