Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), a probable candidate for 2020, was at George Washington University in D.C. last night to talk about her new book, “The Truth We Hold: An American Journey”:

And the first thing she did was copy celebrity Dem Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a little bit of dancing as she entered the stage:

She also channeled President Donald Trump and defended the use of her gut when making decisions, although she says there’s no evidence Trump has a gut whatever that was supposed to mean:

And like the president, she tweeted out a photo of the line to get into her event (although it’s a much shorter line than at Trump’s events):

There was much 2020 swag on hand for her eventual announcement:

And she’s got the official Dem playlist down:

Sen. Harris said she will make a 2020 decision “soon”:

Which could be as early as Martin Luther King weekend if these sources can be believed:

OF COURSE she’s running.

***

