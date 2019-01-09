In a Facebook livestream last night, failed Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke showed off his new beard:
🚨 Beto has grown a beard/goatee pic.twitter.com/JDhMvhYWdX
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 9, 2019
Imitating Ted Cruz?
Imitating @tedcruz? https://t.co/KzZa0cpLZA
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 9, 2019
Here’s a better look:
Yeah that's a goatee. pic.twitter.com/RyVso2dDQy
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 9, 2019
And “Beardo” O’Rourke is born:
Beardo O’Rourke pic.twitter.com/SUMHraKaE2
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 9, 2019
Although there is a striking resemblance to Napolean Dynamite as well:
Beto has an uncanny resemblance to Napolean Dynamite pic.twitter.com/EDGhAa1Boa
— Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) January 9, 2019
Some advice for what Beardo should do next:
beto should ditch the goatee and go straight for the mustache. it would make gen-xers think of that one cool picture of their dad from the 70s
— Will Rahn (@willrahn) January 9, 2019
Beto did the livestream because he wasn’t a fan of either the president’s Oval Office address or theChuck and Nancy show last night:
O'Rourke is explaining that he didn't think the addresses tonight did much to show the reality of the border, so he decided to go live. https://t.co/3NxuN1u9OS
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) January 9, 2019
But then Beto gave diet tips instead:
Beto and two of his close friends are now on Facebook live, talking about some of the benefits of fasting. pic.twitter.com/zKxLMMl5Jo
— Matt Viser (@mviser) January 9, 2019
What’s funny is the MSM was tweeting about Beardo but not about Bernie’s livestream:
You know how fast this all changed. Bernie Sanders also gave a response and almost zero journos tweeted it out. They are all sending out the FB live link to Beto. It’s over grandpa.
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2019
Sorry, Bernie. There’s a new flavor of the month and everyone knows he’s running:
New @davidsiders SCOOP: Beto O’Rourke is leaning toward running for president, according to four people who have spoken with him or his advisers in recent days. https://t.co/wXLtTCEkGR via @politico
— Carrie Budoff Brown (@cbudoffbrown) January 9, 2019
***
Related:
Alert the media! Sounds like Beto O'Rourke's plotting 'an attack on our First Amendment' https://t.co/SKKCeqPZVG
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 7, 2019
‘Joe Biden is so screwed in this primary’! Beto O’Rourke’s anti-border wall video has captivated the media https://t.co/EmruDtFEe7
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 29, 2018