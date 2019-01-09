In a Facebook livestream last night, failed Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke showed off his new beard:

Imitating Ted Cruz?

Here’s a better look:

And “Beardo” O’Rourke is born:

Although there is a striking resemblance to Napolean Dynamite as well:

Some advice for what Beardo should do next:

Beto did the livestream because he wasn’t a fan of either the president’s Oval Office address or theChuck and Nancy show last night:

But then Beto gave diet tips instead:

What’s funny is the MSM was tweeting about Beardo but not about Bernie’s livestream:

Sorry, Bernie. There’s a new flavor of the month and everyone knows he’s running:

