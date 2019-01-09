In a Facebook livestream last night, failed Texas Dem Beto O’Rourke showed off his new beard:

🚨 Beto has grown a beard/goatee pic.twitter.com/JDhMvhYWdX — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 9, 2019

Imitating Ted Cruz?

Here’s a better look:

And “Beardo” O’Rourke is born:

Although there is a striking resemblance to Napolean Dynamite as well:

Beto has an uncanny resemblance to Napolean Dynamite pic.twitter.com/EDGhAa1Boa — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) January 9, 2019

Some advice for what Beardo should do next:

beto should ditch the goatee and go straight for the mustache. it would make gen-xers think of that one cool picture of their dad from the 70s — Will Rahn (@willrahn) January 9, 2019

Beto did the livestream because he wasn’t a fan of either the president’s Oval Office address or theChuck and Nancy show last night:

O'Rourke is explaining that he didn't think the addresses tonight did much to show the reality of the border, so he decided to go live. https://t.co/3NxuN1u9OS — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) January 9, 2019

But then Beto gave diet tips instead:

Beto and two of his close friends are now on Facebook live, talking about some of the benefits of fasting. pic.twitter.com/zKxLMMl5Jo — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 9, 2019

What’s funny is the MSM was tweeting about Beardo but not about Bernie’s livestream:

You know how fast this all changed. Bernie Sanders also gave a response and almost zero journos tweeted it out. They are all sending out the FB live link to Beto. It’s over grandpa. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2019

Sorry, Bernie. There’s a new flavor of the month and everyone knows he’s running:

New @davidsiders SCOOP: Beto O’Rourke is leaning toward running for president, according to four people who have spoken with him or his advisers in recent days. https://t.co/wXLtTCEkGR via @politico — Carrie Budoff Brown (@cbudoffbrown) January 9, 2019

***

