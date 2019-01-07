Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) doubled down on this tweet we told you about over the weekend where he compared President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall to the Berlin Wall, saying that conservatives missed his point and that the wall is “medieval”:

My favorite part of the conservative outrage responses to this tweet is the “but the Berlin Wall was to keep people in” argument. Missing ENTIRELY that a wall is a wall no matter what side of it you are on. It’s medieval. It’s a symbol of “us and not us.” And that is not U.S. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2019

So we’re “outraged” because we and others called him out on his really dumb take:

My favorite part of career politician deflection and obfuscation is saying a dumb thing publicly, then calling everyone else “dumb” or “outraged” for merely pointing it out. https://t.co/gRBJICpG7O — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) January 6, 2019

Do better, congressman:

A great way to hide your inability to contend with an argument is to laugh it off as “missing the point.” What a low IQ statement. https://t.co/XIf17QreqQ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 6, 2019

Exit question: What else will he rail against in his “us and not us” argument?

Just wait til this guy finds out about houses. https://t.co/jsm7iDpnTd — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 6, 2019

***