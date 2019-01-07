Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) doubled down on this tweet we told you about over the weekend where he compared President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall to the Berlin Wall, saying that conservatives missed his point and that the wall is “medieval”:

So we’re “outraged” because we and others called him out on his really dumb take:

Do better, congressman:

Exit question: What else will he rail against in his “us and not us” argument?

***

