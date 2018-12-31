It’s a good thing New York City under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s stewardship has solved all of its other problems and can afford to pay an ecologist overseeing the city’s deer-vasectomy project $603,000 over two years:

From the New York Post:

The wildlife ecologist running Mayor de Blasio’s deer-vasectomy project raked in more than $603,000 in the first two years of the budget-busting program.

Dr. Anthony DeNicola, founder of the nonprofit White Buffalo Inc., was paid up to $2,500 a day for 250 days of project management and field sterilization work during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, according to city budget documents reviewed by The Post.

DeNicola’s wife Vickie was a staff member during the project’s first season, shooting bucks with tranquilizer guns and wrangling the dazed animals, the Staten Island Advance reported. That role paid $1,600 a day for 150 days of work – a total of $240,000 for a job that typically pays just $29,968 a year, according to Ziprecruiter.com.

Together, the DeNicolas’ bloated salaries gobbled up to 29 percent of the project’s first-year expenses.

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, the city could have found a way to make money on its deer control program but instead chose this “humane” option:

Oh, and it’s not really working, too:

Thanks, de Blasio!

And good luck with this:

