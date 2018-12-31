It’s a good thing New York City under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s stewardship has solved all of its other problems and can afford to pay an ecologist overseeing the city’s deer-vasectomy project $603,000 over two years:

Sentence I’d never have predicted: ‘The wildlife ecologist running Mayor de Blasio’s deer-vasectomy project raked in more than $603,000 in the first two years of the budget-busting program.’ https://t.co/caKeB0dTAI — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 30, 2018

From the New York Post:

The wildlife ecologist running Mayor de Blasio’s deer-vasectomy project raked in more than $603,000 in the first two years of the budget-busting program. Dr. Anthony DeNicola, founder of the nonprofit White Buffalo Inc., was paid up to $2,500 a day for 250 days of project management and field sterilization work during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, according to city budget documents reviewed by The Post. DeNicola’s wife Vickie was a staff member during the project’s first season, shooting bucks with tranquilizer guns and wrangling the dazed animals, the Staten Island Advance reported. That role paid $1,600 a day for 150 days of work – a total of $240,000 for a job that typically pays just $29,968 a year, according to Ziprecruiter.com. Together, the DeNicolas’ bloated salaries gobbled up to 29 percent of the project’s first-year expenses.

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, the city could have found a way to make money on its deer control program but instead chose this “humane” option:

And to think of how many bow hunters would have lined up and paid the state to hunt those bucks instead. Many of which donate the meat to food shelters. — Im a Person (@ScarcePat) December 30, 2018

Not to mention, hunters buy deer tags $$$ — Russell Staint (@weakwristed) December 30, 2018

Hunters would have taken control of the deer population and paid for the program themselves in the form of hunting permits and animal tags. Liberal sense is nonsense. — Luis Pacheco (@LapPacheco) December 31, 2018

Oh, and it’s not really working, too:

They spent over $600,000 to reduce the deer population by 150. That’s $4000/deer. — Michael Costello (@Kozmocostello) December 30, 2018

Thanks, de Blasio!

This is what happens when you elect someone who thinks Bambi was a documentary — Rex Banner (@Inspectjavert) December 30, 2018

And good luck with this:

Fingers crossed that at least a few candidates for Public Advocate will vow to expose and denounce this kind of waste. https://t.co/5WjWwt7J3L — Errol Louis (@errollouis) December 30, 2018

***