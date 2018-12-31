This is just sad. From VICE News:

41 percent of Americans surveyed didn't know what Auschwitz was. That included 66 percent of millennials. pic.twitter.com/66x0Cr7HGI — VICE News (@vicenews) December 27, 2018

Although it does explain why so many libs are quick to compare President Trump to “literally Hitler”:

This explains all the “Trump is literally Hitler” comparisons. https://t.co/sMGKeNSDiU — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 30, 2018

If you don’t know what Hitler actually did, then everything is Hitler-esque:

“Trump is literally Hitler, but wtf is Auschwitz?” https://t.co/2MMaE0TVD8 — Eric Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) December 31, 2018

On the plus side, they do know everyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi. https://t.co/wkBz9b6xUy — Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) December 31, 2018

The millennials are even worse:

I’m sure millennials’ ignorance of history has absolutely nothing to do with their leftism. https://t.co/XCAaPvEvhk — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 30, 2018

The same people who refer to Republicans as Nazis. https://t.co/7M0iS7BNw1 — Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) December 31, 2018

And take a bow, public education. But this isn’t really surprising from a generation that doesn’t know the difference between your and you’re:

Government schools are working out great. https://t.co/ZbdIfm0fSb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2018

This is a larger problem, TBH:

In fairness, they sampled less than 1,500 people. But you should see what happens when I start talking about D-Day to high schoolers. https://t.co/SP6Wq5w9wh — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 30, 2018

And:

Is this more or less shocking than a majority not being able to name a single SCOTUS justice? On the one hand, the Holocaust, but 0n the other the Supreme Court is a big contemporary issue. https://t.co/HAtMvsmrHZ — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) December 30, 2018

We’re doomed.

***