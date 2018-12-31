This is just sad. From VICE News:
41 percent of Americans surveyed didn't know what Auschwitz was.
That included 66 percent of millennials. pic.twitter.com/66x0Cr7HGI
— VICE News (@vicenews) December 27, 2018
Although it does explain why so many libs are quick to compare President Trump to “literally Hitler”:
This explains all the “Trump is literally Hitler” comparisons. https://t.co/sMGKeNSDiU
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 30, 2018
If you don’t know what Hitler actually did, then everything is Hitler-esque:
“Trump is literally Hitler, but wtf is Auschwitz?” https://t.co/2MMaE0TVD8
— Eric Shaffer (@realEricShaffer) December 31, 2018
On the plus side, they do know everyone who disagrees with them is a Nazi. https://t.co/wkBz9b6xUy
— Rabbi Josh Yuter (@JYuter) December 31, 2018
The millennials are even worse:
I’m sure millennials’ ignorance of history has absolutely nothing to do with their leftism. https://t.co/XCAaPvEvhk
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 30, 2018
The same people who refer to Republicans as Nazis. https://t.co/7M0iS7BNw1
— Ken Webster Jr (@ProducerKen) December 31, 2018
“Bush is Hitler,” “McCain is Hitler, “Romney is Hitler,” “Trump is Hitler” #WhosHitler https://t.co/A7pWFc5fUc
— Brian Doherty (@BDOH) December 30, 2018
And take a bow, public education. But this isn’t really surprising from a generation that doesn’t know the difference between your and you’re:
Government schools are working out great. https://t.co/ZbdIfm0fSb
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2018
This is a larger problem, TBH:
In fairness, they sampled less than 1,500 people. But you should see what happens when I start talking about D-Day to high schoolers. https://t.co/SP6Wq5w9wh
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 30, 2018
And:
Is this more or less shocking than a majority not being able to name a single SCOTUS justice?
On the one hand, the Holocaust, but 0n the other the Supreme Court is a big contemporary issue. https://t.co/HAtMvsmrHZ
— Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) December 30, 2018
We’re doomed.
