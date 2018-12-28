Apparently, crayons were Chris Cillizza’s “favorite childhood pastime”:
My favorite childhood pastime pic.twitter.com/gGrKClQAOJ
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 28, 2018
It’s like watching someone walk into a wall:
Eating them?
— Doug Landry (@dougblandry) December 28, 2018
Actually, “he *may* have taken a bite”:
I *may* have taken a bite pic.twitter.com/TmzAHzAqMT
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 28, 2018
Next, he’ll admit this is what he does with them:
— forklift emoji💥🧀🍺🍺🚬 (@s_quire_esquire) December 28, 2018
***
Related:
‘Put the beer goggles down’: Chris Cillizza says Chuck and Nancy beat Trump at his own game https://t.co/vaqnA65Sxq
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018
‘I’d like to report a murder’: Chris Cillizza pelted with painful flashbacks after this swipe at FNC’s Harris Faulkner https://t.co/cuOl6G41TM
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018
ICYMI ==> 'Cillizza-level stuff’! Nate Silver’s take on why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘drives certain Republicans crazy’ goes down in flames https://t.co/kLth26mot2
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 12, 2018