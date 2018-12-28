Apparently, crayons were Chris Cillizza’s “favorite childhood pastime”:

My favorite childhood pastime pic.twitter.com/gGrKClQAOJ — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 28, 2018

It’s like watching someone walk into a wall:

Eating them? — Doug Landry (@dougblandry) December 28, 2018

Actually, “he *may* have taken a bite”:

I *may* have taken a bite pic.twitter.com/TmzAHzAqMT — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) December 28, 2018

Next, he’ll admit this is what he does with them:

***

Related:

‘Put the beer goggles down’: Chris Cillizza says Chuck and Nancy beat Trump at his own game https://t.co/vaqnA65Sxq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018

‘I’d like to report a murder’: Chris Cillizza pelted with painful flashbacks after this swipe at FNC’s Harris Faulkner https://t.co/cuOl6G41TM — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 14, 2018