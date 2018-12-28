Breaking news in the race for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district where we’re seeing a report that Democrats will not seat Republican Mark Harris come January 3 over continued allegations of election fraud in his victory in November:

The North Carolina Republican party issued a statement of its own, saying “We believe Mark Harris is the duly elected Congressman Elect and will be certified and seated sooner rather than later”:

That’s pretty confident:

One outstanding issue is Harris has yet to meet with the North Carolins State Elections Board:

And there are 140,000 documents outstanding?

The board refused to certify Harris as the winner today:

We’ll keep you posted with any other developments.

