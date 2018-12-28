Breaking news in the race for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district where we’re seeing a report that Democrats will not seat Republican Mark Harris come January 3 over continued allegations of election fraud in his victory in November:

BREAKING: Rep @StenyHoyer tells @wsoctv that Mark Harris will NOT be seated on Jan 3. “Given the now well-documented election fraud that took place in #NC09, Democrats would object to any attempt by Mr. Harris to be seated on January 3." #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Uf0IZIRfQY — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

Rep. Hoyer tells @wsoctv: "In this instance, the integrity of our democratic process outweighs concerns about the seat being vacant at the start of the new Congress.” — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

The North Carolina Republican party issued a statement of its own, saying “We believe Mark Harris is the duly elected Congressman Elect and will be certified and seated sooner rather than later”:

Statement from NCGOP: "We believe Mark Harris is the duly elected Congressman Elect and will be certified and seated sooner rather than later." #NC09 #ncpol @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

That’s pretty confident:

Asked how confident he is that Mark Harris will be sworn in as a member of the 116th Congress, @DallasWoodhouse tells me 100% #NC09 #ncpol @wsoctv — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

One outstanding issue is Harris has yet to meet with the North Carolins State Elections Board:

State Elections Board says it has tried repeatedly to interview Mark Harris but he did not respond. @wcnc — RadBerky (@RBerkywcnc) December 28, 2018

And there are 140,000 documents outstanding?

In a letter to the attorneys for Mark Harris, NCSBE Chair Joshua Malcolm said Harris' team has produced 398 pages of documents related to a subpoena but "140,000 additional documents that may be responsive… have not yet been produced." #NC09 @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/bkUJsBtItt — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

The board refused to certify Harris as the winner today:

Mark Harris requested to be certified as the winner of #NC09 by Noon. That didn't happen. At the time of the letter's issuing, NCSBE Chair Joshua Malcom said only two of the nine members on the board requested a hearing on the petition #NC09 #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/qakU8I7R6i — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) December 28, 2018

We’ll keep you posted with any other developments.

