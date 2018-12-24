Unbelievably, the story of the Der Spiegel reporter who faked his articles, including one on Trump supporters in Minnesota, got worse over the weekend as it was learned that he pocketed donations for one of the Syrian orphans he invented:

Shameful. The Der Spiegel reporter who made up stories also collected funds to allegedly help 2 Syrian orphans that he profiled. Now we know that one of the two orphans doesn't exist & the aid money went to the reporter’s private bank account.https://t.co/I31ZT73d9I@akhbar — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) December 23, 2018

What a monster:

Journos are monsters https://t.co/74UORN6Mnv — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 23, 2018

And “disgusting” is a pretty mild way to describe it:

With that said, Richard Grenell, our ambassador in Germany, questioned how Der Spiegel on “how this fraud happened”:

Spiegel hasn’t answered as to how this fraud happened. One reporter was able to publish anti-American propaganda for years without an editor or fact-checker?! It’s absurd for them to pretend this is only about one reporter. https://t.co/u4grLitmtP — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 23, 2018

And this mild and warranted criticism from Ambassador Grenell, for some reason, triggered the ever-loving crap out of former NY Post sports reporter Bart Hubbuch:

Over to you, Twitter. Any comment on the status of this guy’s coveted blue check?

Because if Amb. Grenell was a liberal, we assume Twitter would’ve taken action by now:

Attacking America’s highest ranking openly gay official is a terrible look. Bigot much? — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) December 24, 2018

Hubbuch wasn’t done, however:

Where the eff is the consistency in Twitter’s enforcement policies?

***