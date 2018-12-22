A stretch of the 134 freeway near Los Angeles has been named in honor of President Barack Obama:

Signs go up naming section of Los Angeles-area freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway. https://t.co/uvpnPWHYV2 pic.twitter.com/t4lbPHrM58 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 21, 2018

Because why not honor Mr. Hope-and-Change with gridlock and excess CO2 emissions? At the very least, couldn’t they have cleaned up the trash around the brand new signs?

IT'S OFFICIAL: Stretch of 134 Freeway officially named President Barack H. Obama Highway https://t.co/mzKOOHMAOV pic.twitter.com/j7fKiJcoy7 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 21, 2018

Is this really the Christmas presents California libs were dreaming of? If so, that’s really, really sad:

For left-leaning Californians, Christmas came early. https://t.co/Mfc5P9Gpvh — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 21, 2018

Cocaine Mitch, do your thing:

There's a President Barack H. Obama Highway now open in California. In response, Mitch McConnell has already shut down all the lanes. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 21, 2018

And it’s also pretty sad that Obama only gets 5 miles of road named after him:

The signs rename roughly a five-mile stretch of the 134 (Ventura Freeway) the “President Barack H. Obama Highway.”

In Florida, Ronald Reagan has all 312 miles of the Florida Turnpike:

WHEREAS, the people of Florida desire to honor President Reagan in the State of Florida, the Department

of Transportation is directed to erect suitable markers designating the “Ronald Reagan Turnpike” as described in subsection (1).

Do better, California, because this is insulting.

