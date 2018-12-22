The latest in climate hysteria from Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is that “Rising waters from climate change are drowning Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor”:

Climate change isn’t happening in 10 years.

It’s happening now. We need large, immediate investment NOW to protect our shores from rising sea levels + invest in new transport. Without it, we will lose Amtrak + our other infrastructure (roads, airports) as they go underwater. https://t.co/SkvFblGXjO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 21, 2018

“SAVE THE TRAINS FROM DROWNING!” will get a lot of clicks but keep in mind the maps don’t show the entire route “drowning” and the small segments they do show happen decades in the future. Will there even be a demand for Amtrak’s commuter trains then?

Anyway, one rather large issue with focusing on climate change is that Amtrak itself doesn’t want to focus on it. From the link maybe she didn’t read all the way through:

“We don’t see any fundamental risks to the integrity of the corridor,” Stephen Gardner, Amtrak executive vice president and chief commercial officer, said in an interview in November.

And the reason why Amtrak doesn’t want to talk about money for climate change is because this failing taxpayer-supported dinosaur wants $40 billion for just normal stuff:

Christina Leeds, an Amtrak spokeswoman, said in an email: “Elevation or relocation of the infrastructure is likely to be expensive, disruptive, or impractical, and given the current levels of federal and state funding for Amtrak and the Northeast Corridor, well beyond our means.” She added that the company already faces “$40 billion worth of pressing—largely still unfunded—basic state-of-good-repair risks.”

But, hey … if Ocasio-Cortez is so keen at having Amtrak spend money to fight climate change so that Americans can travel using 19th-century technology well into 22nd-century, she can contact all of the Democratic governors along the Northeast Corridor’s route and they can increase taxes and fares for the local riders that are using it.

***

Related:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests better ways to spend $5.7 billion instead of on a border wall (BIG TIME reality checks ensue) https://t.co/VHJ7gx1kI8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 21, 2018