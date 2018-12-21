All of the major stock indices fell today with the Dow having its worst week in 10 years (back in 2008 when the financial world was collapsing):

Dow dives 420 points to end its worst week in 10 years https://t.co/VO5GKms1AL pic.twitter.com/6BT8ZO1ER7 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 21, 2018

1027 NYSE trading stocks hit new 52-week lows in the bloodbath:

Two stocks hit new 52-week highs today on the NYSE. 1,027 stocks hit new 52-week lows. — Jeremy C. Owens (@jowens510) December 21, 2018

It was bad all around:

Brutal –> S&P 500 HAS BIGGEST WEEKLY PCT DROP SINCE AUGUST 2011 & DOW HAS BIGGEST WEEKLY PCT DROP SINCE OCT 2008 — Jennifer Ablan (@jennablan) December 21, 2018

FOR THE WEEK, THE S&P 500 FALLS 7.05 PCT, THE DOW FALLS 6.87 PCT, THE NASDAQ FALLS 8.36 PCT — Jennifer Ablan (@jennablan) December 21, 2018

And the NASDAQ is now in an official bear market with the index down over 20% since the end of August:

NASDAQ COMPOSITE CONFIRMS IT IS IN BEAR MARKET, CLOSES DOWN MORE THAN 20 PCT FROM AUG 29 CLOSING HIGH — Jennifer Ablan (@jennablan) December 21, 2018

The S&P 500 is close behind:

341 S&P 500 COMPONENTS IN BEAR MARKET TERRITORY — Jennifer Ablan (@jennablan) December 21, 2018

S&P 500 has lost 17.5% since Sep. 20 — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) December 21, 2018

The shutdown talk isn’t helping:

Fragile markets continue to react to a flood of news, from rate increases to plunging oil prices to an impending U.S. government shutdown. Stocks are in the midst of their biggest weekly decline in nine months. https://t.co/Cg6HLRafvk @addedvalueth — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) December 21, 2018

And next week, which is a short trading week because of Christmas, could be worse:

WSJ: Investors expect little relief during next week’s shortened trading week since trading volumes are expected to be light and no meaningful economic data is scheduled to be released, investors said. https://t.co/Y6o8DkWQVp via @AChilkoti @4BetterOrWurst — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) December 21, 2018

