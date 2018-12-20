President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning and thanked Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee for their support of his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria:

Other Republican senators are not happy:

He also reminded his critics that his position on Syria “was no surprise.” Fact Check — True:

There are a lot of GOP voters we suspect who will embrace his view that it’s “time for others to finally fight”:

Although we doubt that Russia is “not happy” with U.S. troops leaving:

***

