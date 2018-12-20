President Donald Trump took to Twitter this morning and thanked Senators Rand Paul and Mike Lee for their support of his decision to pull U.S. troops out of Syria:

“I’m proud of the President today to hear that he is declaring victory in Syria.” Senator Rand Paul. “I couldn’t agree more with the presidents decision. By definition, this is the opposite of an Obama decision. Senator Mike Lee — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Other Republican senators are not happy:

New letter – signed by Lindsey Graham, Jeanne Shaheen, Joni Ernst, Angus King, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio – to Trump demanding he “reconsider” Syria move. “The withdrawal of American presence from Syria also bolsters two other adversaries to the United States, Iran and Russia.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 20, 2018

Mr. President: When the only person applauding a national security decision of @realDonaldTrump is @RandPaul, it is time to reconsider. Listen to @LindseyGrahamSC @SenTomCotton and your other allies in the Senate. They are with you most of the time and know national security. https://t.co/oVEyV4YN0Z — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) December 20, 2018

He also reminded his critics that his position on Syria “was no surprise.” Fact Check — True:

Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria & others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home & rebuild. #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

There are a lot of GOP voters we suspect who will embrace his view that it’s “time for others to finally fight”:

Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

….Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the U.S. leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

Although we doubt that Russia is “not happy” with U.S. troops leaving:

Putin said today he welcomed Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria. Also, why would anyone “have to fight ISIS” if they’ve already been defeated? https://t.co/YtePl4LY6J — Jon Passantino (@passantino) December 20, 2018

